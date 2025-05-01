"THIS IS SO SPRING DAY CODED" - Fans react to BTS V's IG post drawing parallels to the iconic BTS track

On April 30, 2025, BTS V shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories, including images of him holding a cherry blossom. Netizens began drawing parallels between the picture and BTS's iconic track, Spring Day.

Ad

BTS V posted a picture of cherry blossoms with the caption "Cherry Blossom," which was followed by two more pictures with the caption "One More Time." The singer seemed to express his desire to enjoy spring with his fans, as reported by Star News.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Spring Day by BTS was released in February 2017, and its lyrics revolve around the themes of loss, longing, grief, and moving on. Its music video was critically acclaimed for its heavy use of symbolism. The lyrics of the song use seasonal metaphors to compare separation from loved ones to an internal winter.

As soon as BTS V posted the pictures, it started trending No. 1 worldwide. The singer's name also appeared on real-time trends in countries including the United States, as reported by the Star News.

Ad

Fans took to social media and exchanged emotional messages reminiscing about the song. One fan remarked that the picture is so "Spring Day Coded."

"TAEHYUNG AND HIS CHERRY BLOSSOMS. THIS IS SO SPRING DAY CODED," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they posted emotional messages using the song's lyrics, while one fan remarked that they will "wait" for the team to reunite.

"Taehyung posting cherry blossoms made me think BTS spring day lyrics: “until the spring day comes again, until the flowers bloom again.. please stay a little longer"," commented another fan.

"Like the tiny dust, tiny dust floating in the air / If I were the snow flying, I could reach you a little faster“ I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE IMA BREAK DOWN CRYING ISTG," reacted a fan on X.

Ad

"Spring Day" is soooo appropriate here omg. It can also mean that something new is starting and they're ready to blossom together once again. WE'LL ALWAYS WAIT FOR YOU, OUR SEVEN," a fan remarked.

Fans posted more emotional comments on X, expressing their love for the group.

"cherry blossoms, means spring is coming guys," said a fan on X.

Ad

"Been listening to The Most Beautiful In Life pt 1 and 2 for days, listening now and then I see the posts from Tae and then this moots post so yep I am crying alittle!" exclaimed another fan.

" "please stay a little longer". me : I WILL STAY FOREVER," added another fan.

More about BTS V and his solo activities

Ad

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is a singer and songwriter who debuted in 2013 with the group BTS under Big Hit Entertainment. He has released three solo tracks titled Stigma, released in 2016, Singularity, released in 2018, and Inner Child, released in 2020, all under the BTS albums.

BTS V made his acting debut with the television series, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, in 2016 and even contributed to its soundtrack, It's Definitely You. He went on to drop his first independent and self-composed track, Scenery, in 2019.

Ad

V released his first solo album, Layover, in September 2023, featuring lead singles Love Me Again, Rainy Days and Slow Dancing.

BTS V is currently on a hiatus due to mandatory military service and will be discharged along with his bandmates RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More