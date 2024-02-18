"DESERVED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT": Fans euphoric as BTS' 'Spring Day' gets named as the best K-pop song of all-time by Rolling Stone

BTS' iconic track Spring Day was named the best K-pop song of all time by Rolling Stones on February 18, 2024. The song was dropped in 2017 as part of the group's You Never Walk Alone album and has been charting on Melon for seven years straight since its release.

The iconic BTS track is widely regarded as a homage to the mostly young passengers who drowned in the 2014 Sewol Ferry accident. The accident led to the deaths of 304 people, including 250 children.

Fans swelled with pride to see Spring Day get its flowers from Rolling Stones as the best K-pop song of all time. One fan wrote on X that "DESERVED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT."

"THE QUEEN SHE IS": Fans celebrate as BTS' Spring Day maintains its crown of being the best song year after year

Spring Day is an eternal reflection on friendship, grief, and remorse, and it exemplifies BTS' distinctive capacity to distil complicated emotions into universally appealing pop tunes. The towering 2017 power ballad has sumptuous vocals and soulful rapping, and the ensemble movingly conveys deep sentiments of loss, remembrance, and optimism for the future.

In July 2023, Rolling Stones rated the song one of the greatest K-pop songs, ranking it fourth. The Daesang award-winning track by the septet sat at the top of the iTunes chart on December 12, 2023, for the first time since its release as the remaining members of BTS enlisted in the military. Currently, the song has reached #1 on the iTunes charts worldwide in 93 countries as of February 10.

Spring Day surpassed 470 million streams on Spotify as of February 17, which is the longest-charting song on the Melon Chart by a K-pop group and a Korean act. The song is charting for its seventh consecutive year, making consistent history.

Penned by Bang Si-hyuk, aka Hitman Bang (founder of HYBE), along with Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi of BTS, the song has transformed into a musical epic that continues to reverberate through generations and time.

The K-pop phenomenon has once again proved its global reach and brilliance via their work, with their song Spring Day being chosen as the best K-pop song ever by Rolling Stone in 2024—a new significant milestone. Following its release, the song received several laurels from Asian music shows and rose to the top of renowned music charts, including Billboard World Digital Songs, propelling BTS to new heights.

Fans took to X to express their joy and flooded the social media platform with their celebratory messages. They thanked Kim Namjoon, aka RM, for writing such a beautiful piece that has resonated with people from across the world.

The group members are currently enlisted as part of their mandatory military duties. The members will reportedly resume group activities in late 2025 once they return from their service. Meanwhile, Jin is set to be discharged from his military duties in June 2024, ahead of the group's 11th anniversary.