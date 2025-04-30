"Welcome back toji fushiguro"— Fans in a frenzy over BTS' Taehyung military physique transformation in latest Instagram update

On April 30, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) sparked excitement across social media with a series of Instagram stories that gave fans a rare glimpse into his post-military life. Among the clips was a formal photo with Ray Yi, where the idol appeared in a white shirt and navy crew-neck sweater. He had a small pink blossom tucked behind his ear, a nod to spring. He followed it up with aesthetic visuals, including a close-up of red wine with a mermaid GIF.

He also posted cherry blossom clips set to d4vd’s There Goes My Baby. But what truly caught fans off guard was the final post. It was a gym selfie in a black tank top that revealed his toned, muscular arms and prominent veins.

Fans were stunned by his striking transformation and flooded social media, comparing him to anime character Toji Fushiguro, known for his imposing physique and cold charm. An X user, @milktea, wrote,

"close enough, welcome back toji fushiguro!"

Many praised the idol’s visible hard work during his service in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) unit. Others playfully declared the photo a "violence."

"I don’t have think. Kim Taehyung chose violence," a fan wrote.

"I saw it on IG and almost fainted lmaooo," a netizen mentioned.

"In friends mv when he wakes up with himself is so real coz only he is worthy of being with him fr fr fr," another person added.

The return of V’s updates, paired with cherry blossoms and support for bandmate j-hope’s track Sweet Dreams in his stories, only added to the emotional moment for ARMY.

"Taehyung posting cherry blossoms made me think BTS spring day lyrics: “until the spring day comes again, until the flowers bloom again.. please stay a little longer"," an X user added.

"seeing taehyung's update & realizing that he was indeed at the coldplay concert so namjoon taehyung and seokjin were all together but since namjoon went to the hybe building it means taejin were there too and hobi was at hybe as well so it means 4/7 bts members reunited that day," another fan wrote.

"The fanfic writers are shaking rn," a person added.

Taehyung’s journey through military excellence and public life

While the gym photo caused a stir, fans are no strangers to Kim Taehyung’s disciplined path. Enlisting in December 2023, the BTS vocalist joined the elite SDT unit under the military police and quickly rose through the ranks. V has excelled in combat drills, shooting competitions, and even humanitarian gestures within his unit. He earned multiple titles, from being named Elite Trainee and Platoon Leader early on to Special Warrior and Full-Arm Marksman.

In his downtime, V has continued engaging fans. He made headlines with a visit to a Seoul restaurant on April 27. He warmly greeted all staff and previously updated followers in February by announcing his rank as Sergeant Kim. He also shared that spring had arrived after a tough winter.

His achievements also include the Military Police Excellence Award and the SDT Exemplary Award, which recognize his leadership during high-pressure incidents.

The Singularity singer’s connection to fans and bandmates has remained strong. His recent Instagram stories, including hints of attending Coldplay’s concert and subtle support for j-hope’s new release, reflect his ever-present bond with the BTS family and ARMY.

Taehyung is set to complete his service on June 10, 2025, alongside RM. The remaining members, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga, will be following soon after. This signals a long-awaited full-group return.

