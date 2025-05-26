"He has made us so proud" — Fans celebrate as 'welcome back' banners are spotted at BTS Taehyung's unit ahead of his discharge

As BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, nears the end of his military service, fans have begun marking the occasion with visible signs of support. The singer is officially set to be discharged on June 10, 2025. Fans' preparations to welcome the vocalist's return to public life after completing his mandatory service have already begun outside his military base.

Some recent photos circulating online show large “Welcome Back V” banners displayed around the perimeter of his unit. The photos have further fueled excitement and anticipation for the upcoming discharge, drawing attention from fans around the world. Phrases like "#SEE V SOON 15Days" and "WAITING FOR KIM TAEHYUNG" are trending on social media.

Following the appearance of ‘Welcome Back V’ banners near BTS V’s military base, fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many expressed pride and happiness, with one fan stating,

"I feel so happy and excited for his return. He has made us so proud by working hard and thriving, while fulfilling his duty to his country. We love you Taehyung!! #SEE_V_SOON_15Days WAITING FOR KIM TAEHYUNG."

With just 15 days left until V’s discharge, messages flooded X, highlighting how much the singer is missed and how eagerly his return is being anticipated.

"Our Taehyung is going to be a red bean paste again I miss seeing our cute and happy Sergeant Kim," posted an X user.

"He will be so happy to see them!" mentioned another netizen.

"Just saw they’re putting up 'welcome back v' banners outside his unit… and omg the realization is finally dawning on me it's really happening he's really coming back in 15 days wow.." posted one more fan.

As the countdown to BTS V’s discharge continues, the growing presence of banners near his military base has intensified the emotional response from fans online. With his discharge now just around the corner, fans are expressing a mix of disbelief, joy, and deep affection across social media platforms, especially X.

"Omg… Taehyung’s discharge banner is finally here! The whole world is waiting to welcome him back. Everyone, get ready ..it’s almost time!" wrote an individual on X.

"Omg we are almost at the end and seeing all this is exciting..time has flown by and Taehyung deserves to receive so much love," said this X user.

"Why does it feel like the whole world is waiting for his return?" shared this fan.

BTS’ Taehyung honored for outstanding military service and leadership ahead of discharge

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also called V, started his compulsory military service on December 11, 2023, enlisting with fellow group members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. He joined the Military Police Corps as part of the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps after basic training on February 8, 2024.

Not long after enlisting, V was chosen for the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite unit that specializes in counter-terrorism and tactical operations. Exemplifying great leadership skills, he was promoted to platoon leader (trainee) only 18 days into service and later as an elite trainee in January 2024.

During his tenure, V continued to excel while enduring physical adversity, such as a cracked rib he incurred during duty. He was awarded the position of Special Warrior on March 3, 2025, and then promoted to Sergeant First Class 10 days later. His physical training, endurance test, and marksmanship skills were also rewarded with the Military Police Excellence Award on April 19, 2025.

In addition, Taehyung was praised for his actions in a genuine emergency situation in a stabbing accident, and he earned the SDT Exemplary Award and the title of Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter. Even outside his regular work, comrades have commented favorably on V’s character, citing his kindness—e.g., donating fitness equipment to his unit and taking them out to eat regularly.

BTS member V is scheduled to complete his military service on June 10, 2025, alongside RM. The day after, Jimin and Jungkook are also expected to be discharged. SUGA, who has been serving as a social service worker, is projected to finish his duties toward the end of June.

