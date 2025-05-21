On May 21, 2025, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, drew admiration online after a netizen shared their unexpected encounter with the BTS member in Chuncheon. According to the post, the fan spotted him at a local meat restaurant during the weekend, dining casually with fellow soldiers.

Describing the scene, the netizen recalled a group of young men in uniform entering the restaurant. Among them, one figure that the fan noticed quietly stood out to them was V of BTS. The fan shared that the idol was acting like a normal soldier, laughing and grilling meat with his friends and talking about military life.

"I saw BTS V in Chuncheon. It's true. A meat restaurant in Chuncheon, a weekend evening. Some young men in military uniforms came in. One of them stood out... He was really V. That V from BTS. He wasn't just giving off a celebrity vibe, he was just like a "just a soldier (ordinary soldier)" who came to eat meat with his friends from the next unit. They all laughed together, grilled meat, and took care of each other. His seemingly easygoing behavior. really respectable," the fan wrote.

The post further highlighted the idol's respectful demeanor, describing him as relaxed, cheerful, and fully engaged with his group, grilling meat, chatting about military life, and enjoying the moment like any other soldier. The account concluded with heartfelt praise, acknowledging how V’s down-to-earth behavior only deepened their respect.

"Even though I'm not a fan, I can feel the aura from him. Still, his easygoing and humble appearance. Isn't this what makes a truly cool person? BTS V, doing his military service in Chuncheon so well. Ministry of Defense, why did this guy do so well..?" the netizen concluded.

Following the viral account of BTS' V dining with fellow soldiers in, fans took to social media to express their admiration for his humble personality. Many were touched by how he connected with those around him.

"He’s genuinely the purest soul out there," one fan wrote

Several fans took to social media to express their admiration for the idol.

"Even an ordinary person love him and adore his personality. It proves that my Taehyungie is so loved by everyone even by non fan. My man is a wonderful person," said a netizen.

"Taehyung my humble man ilhsm," wrote an X user.

"He really has positive vibes, no wonder so many people like him when they see him," commented another user.

Fans also praised his humility and the respect he receives from both fans and non-fans alike.

"Wow Taehyung is most humble idol, even non fan praising his good nature, that person is right Taehyung so loved, he born to be loved," read a tweet on X.

"So proud of you taehyunggie, again and again people, both fans and non-fans, always say "taehyung is good" my guy is that good, but why are there still people who slander him this and that, even though taehyung never tries to stand out, there are still people who say Taehyung is looking for attention (caper) Taehyung this and that is really evil," shared a fan on X.

"If bogum said: 'He was born to be loved' then that's the point nothing more nothing less," wrote another fan.

"I think everybody in military will be happy to have met him. He is the equal sign," added a netizen.

BTS' Taehyung noted for his service and leadership in the military ahead of June discharge

BTS' V, or Kim Taehyung, started his military service on December 11, 2023, enlisting along with other group mates RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. He eventually joined the Military Police Corps under the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024, after undergoing basic training.

V was also chosen for the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite team with expertise in counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, and hostage rescue. Only 18 days after joining the military, he was designated Platoon Leader (Trainee)—a testament to his leadership skills and discipline. He graduated as an Elite Trainee in January 2024, upholding his good performance in training.

Despite enduring a cracked rib while on duty, Taehyung persevered and was bestowed the honor of Special Warrior on March 3, 2025. He also aced shooting practice and winter battle training. He was promoted to Sergeant First Class on March 13, 2025.

V earned the Military Police Excellence Award on April 19, 2025, for his excellent performance in physical training as well as shooting. He achieved Special Class in endurance tests and was honored for bravery during a real-life stabbing case. This feat earned him the SDT Exemplary Award and the Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter title.

Aside from his military accomplishments, V has also been praised for his kindness. According to an April 2025 Instagram post by a soldier who served in the same unit as V, the idol allegedly provided fitness equipment to his unit and often bought food for his fellow soldiers.

V and RM will be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jungkook and Jimin will follow suit on June 11, while SUGA's discharge is slated for later in the month.

