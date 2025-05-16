“A well-deserved recognition”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung and IU’s ‘Love Wins All’ MV is set to be showcased at 13th Muju Film Festival

The music video for singer IU's Love Wins All, featuring BTS' Taehyung (V), will be featured at the 13th Muju Film Festival on June 6, 2025. Directed by award-winning director Um Tae-hwa, the short film-form MV will be screened at 5 pm KST at the Muju Traditional Life Culture Experience Center.

Released in January 2024, the Love Wins All MV impressed viewers worldwide with its harrowing dystopian drama. The tale revolves around a woman (played by IU, aka Lee Ji-eun), who has lost her voice, and a man (played by Taehyung), who only sees with one eye, as they battle to survive a decaying world. The highly emotive visuals and allegorical narrative soon sparked widespread discussion.

The music video's strong themes and cinematographic direction made it break 10 million views in a day after its release. Its unique approach continues to be praised for blending music and film, drawing acclaim for both IU and Taehyung’s performances.

Following the announcement that Love Wins All will be screened at the 13th Muju Film Festival, fans flooded social media with heartfelt reactions. Many praised the MV’s cinematic quality and powerful performances, further acknowledging its "well-deserved recognition" on a film festival stage. One fan on X commented,

"I’m so ecstatic and proud that Love Wins All will be showcased to the gp at the film festival-a well-deserved recognition! The mv is pure cinema! It deserves every award for its breathtaking performance, stunning cinematography, and those beautiful, emotional vocals. Every time I watch it, I’m still moved to tears..."

"The actors' acting were phenomenal, the mv itself is cultural reset, a 5-minute short movie that changes people's life, it deserves more flowers than it'd received," said one netizen.

"The concept, the song, the acting. An art piece for sure!" wrote an X user.

"IU's 'love wins all' music video starring taehyung will be screened at the 13th muju film festival on june 6. around 30 thousand people attend the cinema festival every year. a piece of art that deserves all the recognition and praise," read a tweet.

Fans shared their excitement, not only celebrating IU and Taehyung’s recognition but also expressing hopes for similar appreciation for other cinematic music videos, especially by the BTS member. Praises continued to pour in for the MV’s artistic direction, emotional storytelling, and the duo’s powerful performances.

"Omg so happy for IU and actor Taehyung and I'm also hoping for same for winter ahead yk winter ahead is very cinematic MV and having a beautiful story it should be loved more," posted an individual on X.

"Hope another masterpiece, Winter Ahead will be part of such festival in future," mentioned a fan.

"They made cinema out of this mv," wrote one netizen.

IU's Love Wins All featuring BTS' Taehyung marked a triumphant solo comeback with MV and global chart success

Love Wins All is a ballad by South Korean singer-songwriter IU, released on January 24, 2024, under Edam Entertainment. It is the lead single from her sixth Korean extended play, The Winning, marking her comeback as a solo artist after her 2021 release, Winter Sleep. The song was penned by IU and produced by Seo Dong-hwan.

The music video, which was directed by Um Tae-hwa, was also released along with the single on January 24 last year. In the video, IU stars with BTS member V, and they portray a couple fighting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

IU's character in the story is shown to have a hearing disability, and V's character is shown to be visually disabled. One of the crucial scenes depicts the pair coming across a camcorder through which they are able to observe each other without their respective disabilities.

Love Wins All was also a commercial success. The song got a perfect all-kill on South Korean music charts and debuted at number one on the Circle Digital Chart. Internationally, Love Wins All entered the Billboard Global 200 at number 25. Further, it reached a peak of number three on the US World Digital Song Sales chart, and climbed to number 80 on Japan's Hot 100.

Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Taehyung, along with fellow member RM, is set to finish his obligatory military service on June 10, 2025. Members Jungkook and Jimin will also finish their enlistment the following day, while SUGA is expected to complete his responsibilities by the end of June.

