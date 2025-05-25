"Hope he sees everything" — Fans react as BTS Taehyung's military discharge sparks purple tributes across cities with trucks, billboards, & more

BTS' Taehyung is nearing the end of his mandatory military duty, with his official discharge set for June 10, 2025. To mark the occasion, his Chinese fanbase, Baidu Vuba, has launched a series of high-visibility tributes across key South Korean cities.

On May 25, 2025, K-media outlet Sports Donga reported that the fan group announced five separate campaigns planned across Seoul and Chuncheon—locations tied to V’s military station and his label, HYBE.

Two city buses featuring V’s visuals will operate in both cities from June 10 to 14, celebrating the completion of his 548-day service. In Seongsu-dong, a large outdoor billboard spanning roughly 237 square meters (72 pyeong) has been installed for the week.

The digital display features bold taglines including “Born to be a superstar” and “V IS BACK,” signaling his return to public life. Outside HYBE’s headquarters, two digital ad trucks are stationed, cycling through about 180 messages submitted by supporters.

The displays will run continuously throughout the discharge week, sharing fan messages in real time. Fans reacted to the Chinese fans' efforts to celebrate V's return from military service with purple-themed celebrations. Many expressed hope that the K-pop idol will notice the tributes. One X user commented:

"I hope he sees everything 😭."

Additionally, a themed café event will be held near the HYBE building, aligning with both V’s discharge and his 12th debut anniversary. The space will feature photo spots, banners, fan-made setups, and commemorative items. It will be open to fans for casual gatherings and shared celebrations.

Previously, Baidu Vuba has organized several large-scale tributes for the 29-year-old, including a Burj Khalifa light show, a Times Square birthday message, a Seoul Christmas event, and a mural in Daegu.

"Wow all the projects done by China Baidu V Bar over the years are seriously insane! 'm really glad Tae has such loyal supportive fans who move the world for him," a fan remarked.

"I just loooove vbar so much!! seriously, all the bestest things for taehyung—he deserves every bit of it 😮‍💨🤍," a user mentioned.

"Thank you so much . .You are an important point of reference for our fandom ..borahae 💜," a person shared.

Fans keep expressing excitement over the BTS visual's return, predicting strong media attention once he’s discharged.

"This is sooooo beautiful I hope my baby knows he is sooo loved❤️," a person shared.

"BTS V wraps the entire city… This is the majesty of continental fandom" 😎👑," a viewer noted.

"Yuhuuu syalala It's only a matter of days and hours before Kim Taehyung returns. All the media will be busy with STAN. Taehyung will be busy and happy because our king will return," another fan added.

BTS Taehyung’s music thrives despite military service as Slow Dancing becomes his third song to hit 500M streams

BTS' Taehyung has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify with his solo track Slow Dancing. It is now his third song to reach the milestone, following Love Me Again and FRI(END)S.

The track dropped in September 2023 as the lead single from his debut solo album, Layover. It features a chill, retro soul feel with a flute outro.

The music video was shot in Majorca, Spain, and shows the Bangtan Boy hanging out on the beach with friends, matching the song’s easy mood. All three songs were released under BigHit Music before his military service began.

Meanwhile, BTS is expected to regroup by mid-2025 after completing their required army enlistment.

