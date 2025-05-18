“KING BEHAVIOR” — Fans cheer as BTS Taehyung’s ‘FRI(END)S’ hits 500M Spotify streams, becomes his 2nd solo to reach the milestone 

On May 17, 2025, BigHit Music's official X handle reposted K-media Herald Pop's article, which reported that BTS' Taehyung's track FRI(END)S has now surpassed 500 million plays on Spotify.

Ad

The song, released on March 15, 2024, blends soft pop, soul, and R&B tones. The title uses wordplay, with “END” placed inside “FRIENDS,” reflecting the track’s subject, which is shifting a friendship into a relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since launch, the track has kept a steady pace on digital platforms. It has consistently gained listeners, now joining V's growing list of solo achievements. Fans have spread the news across social media and reacted enthusiastically.

"Kim Taehyung’s 'FRI(END)S' has officially surpassed 500 MILLION streams on Spotify! 💘🎧 His second track to hit this massive milestone — KING BEHAVIOR ONLY 👑💥 ARMY, how many times have you streamed it today? 😍🔥," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Love Me Again was the first to reach the 500-million milestone, and FRI(END)S follows as the next to pass that figure under his solo name. Both tracks are listed under his personal artist profile, not under BTS’ group discography.

Fans are congratulating the artist, calling his achievement "well-deserved."

"Next stop 1B Lets goooo CONGRATULATIONS V CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG FRIENDS 500 MILLION ON SPOTIFY," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Feeling incredibly proud that KIM TAEHYUNG is tied FIRST as having the Most SOLO songs by a K-Pop Soloist surpassing 500 Million Streams! Can't wait till June 10 for his long awaited return! 💜 HALF A BILLION FOR FRIENDS CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," a user mentioned.

"One voice to make us feel exactly what he wants. FRI(END)S by V has reached HALF A BILLION. Art never needed to be loud to be legendary," a person shared.

Ad

Many supporters have swarmed online platforms using cheering notes toward the BTS' visual.

"Congratulations, sweetheart, and much more to come. So proud of you, Taehyung 💜 and so well deserved," a netizen said.

"Congratulations Taehyung! Here's to many more billions ahead 🎉," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations Taehyung!! This song was a piece of art and deserves it. More to come🩷💜," another fan added.

Ad

BTS Taehyung’s other recent milestones

Ad

On May 17, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung set a fresh streaming record with his latest release. The artist’s collaborative track Winter Ahead with vocalist Park Hyo-shin turned into the fastest jazz track to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify.

It’s his seventh track to cross that number on the platform. Meanwhile, on May 16, he was named K-pop Solo Trend of the Year for April at the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards.

Earlier, on May 14, he bagged two more honors at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025. He was voted Best K-pop Solo Artist (International) and also received the Best Fans Award in the global category. Both titles were based on worldwide online voting.

Ad

These achievements happened while BTS' Taehyung is serving in the military. He began his mandatory enlistment in 2023. Despite being inactive publicly, his pre-enlistment music continues to trend across platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More