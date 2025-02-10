"Representing the single’s situation"— Fans react as BTS' Taehyung’s FRI(END)S MV goes viral for capturing single life struggles before Valentine’s

BTS’s V, also known as Taehyung, has unintentionally provided one of the most relatable moments for single people. A clip from his music video FRI(END)S has gained massive traction on social media just in time for Valentine’s Day, with netizens praising its hilariously dramatic depiction of solo life struggles.

The viral moment originated when an account, @tetepeach on Instagram posted a reel featuring a key scene from FRI(END)S. In the clip, Taehyung appears visibly frustrated, surrounded by couples while grappling with his loneliness. His exaggerated reactions and theatrical expressions made the moment instantly relatable, leading to a surge in engagement.

The post quickly gained momentum, racking up millions of views, over 1.4 million likes, and thousands of comments within hours. As the clip spread, many unfamiliar with the music video assumed it was part of a movie or drama due to its high production quality.

Trending

His expressive acting and the cinematic nature of the visuals only fueled the confusion, further boosting the video’s reach beyond just the BTS fandom.

As the clip continued to gain traction, ARMYs and casual viewers alike shared their thoughts on its impact. Many fans humorously declared that FRI(END)S was the ultimate anthem for those spending Valentine's Day alone. An X user, @slaythvx wrote,

"Not Taehyung going viral for representing the single’s situation on valentine’s day."

Expand Tweet

Some joked that Taehyung had unintentionally captured their exact feelings about being surrounded by couples during the holiday.

"Friends MV is for bachelors, Valentine’s haters, and the self-date squad. now viral on TikTok. Taehyung dropped the self-love agenda and dipped," a fan wrote.

"He is me on valentines day, a big hater," a netizen mentioned.

"He is a mood for the singles (me) who hate people happy in relationships (again me)," a user added.

"lmaokjhg this is actually poetic. the man who embodies romance in everything he does his music, his aesthetics, his entire aura, gets framed as "anti-love" on Valentine’s Day of all days," another person commented.

Others praised his ability to turn a simple moment into an unforgettable viral sensation.

"For Valentine’s Day, everyone wants to put the end in Fri(end)s, and now Friends mv by Kim Taehyung has gone viral on Instagram & tiktok, and its being searched in YouTube," a fan commented.

"Man's got a song or an mv for almost every occasion .Be it christmas , monsoon, summer(Travel with me), winter, valentine's day, yearning, I have seen christmas tree and sn being played at weddings I LOVE HIM," an X user remarked.

"And the comments are full of locals drooling over him," a fan wrote.

More about BTS' Taehyung’s FRI(END)S music video with Ruby Sear

Released in March 2024 while Taehyung was serving in the military, FRI(END)S quickly became a fan-favorite for its storyline and unique take on love and loneliness. The music video follows V as he navigates a world where everyone around him is in love—except for him.

Frustrated by his solitude, he suddenly finds himself in an alternate reality where he is in a happy relationship with a woman, played by British actress Ruby Sear. However, as the story unfolds, the loop resets, and he is thrown back into his single life once again, forcing him to confront the fleeting nature of love and relationships.

The thought-provoking concept sparked theories among fans, with many interpreting the MV as a commentary on the fine line between friendship and romance. The title itself—FRI(END)S—suggests the blurred boundaries between being ‘just friends’ and something more.

Despite being away for military service, Taehyung’s impact on the music industry has remained strong, with FRI(END)S proving his ability to create visually stunning and emotionally engaging content.

The idol currently serves in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the South Korean military. He is scheduled to get discharged along with bandmates RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback