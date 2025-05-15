"The best of the best" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung wins Best Artist K-Pop (International) at the 2025 TOP 50 Music Awards

On May 14, BTS’ Taehyung was named Best K-pop Artist (International) at the 2025 Top 50 Music Awards, based on a global online voting system.

The fan-led poll was held from March 23 to April 27, allowing listeners worldwide to back their favorite acts across multiple categories.

A Spain-based platform hosts this music award event. The process is entirely digital and vote-based, with no jury or expert panel involved.

Admirers shared posts across social media after the results were made public, highlighting the artist’s recognition and fan turnout:

"Congratulations to Kim Taehyung. We are international fans. We love and are proud of our little bear TaeTae. He is the best of the best. And we will always support Taehyung until the end," an X user commented.

A fan comment on BTS Taehyung's TOP 50 Music Awards win (Image via X/@Alfinur61834602)

Moreover, V also took home the Best Fans (International) award. For those unversed, the BTS visual was in the running for three titles: Best K-pop Artist, Best Song for his solo single (FRIEND)S, and Best Fans.

"BORAHAE TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG TILL THE END WITH TAEHYUNG," a fan remarked.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG, You deserve my love 🩷🥹🫶🏻," a user mentioned.

"Congratulations Kim Taehyung #V , You deserves all the best👏💜," a person shared.

"We’re so proud of Taehyung’s artistry!," a netizen said.

"Yuhuuu congratsss taehyungie 🥳🎉 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," a viewer noted.

"Very well deserved! Kim Taehyung has not only gifted his fans so much despite his military enlistment, but his dedicated fans have also worked hard for him too! 💜We can't wait for his return on June 10! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung dominates Japanese charts and media

Taehyung from BTS is still topping charts in Japan, as noted in a May 14 report by Sports Donga. The update shows his name consistently showing up across entertainment and trend lists.

From May 5 to 11, V held first place on NEHAN, a Japanese site tracking idol portal, staying at number one in the male idol section for 215 weeks in a row.

At the same time, he also kept the lead for 211 straight weeks on BIHAN, which lists Korean actors in their 20s.

Japanese networks, including public broadcaster NHK, have aired frequent updates on his work. Sports Donga said local outlets also gave special coverage on his birthday, beyond just fan spaces.

He also hit number one on Japan’s X Celebrity Chart, becoming the only Korean soloist to top that list, ahead of local personalities.

Google Trends Japan shows he’s remained the most searched K-pop artist within the region after Bangtan launched in 2013.

Line News, a major mobile news platform with 77 million users, recently tagged him as “the most influential influencer in the world” in a feature.

The data points to his lasting digital and media impact in Japan, with both search interest and mainstream attention holding steady.

Kim Taehyung is presently fulfilling his required army duty within South Korea. He joined in late 2023 and is projected to exit on June 10, 2025, the exact date bandmate BTS leader RM is also set to return.

