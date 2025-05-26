"King of social media!!!"— Fans cheer as BTS' Taehyung sets new record with 16.4M likes, becoming most-liked Instagram post worldwide in 2025

BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, has reached a new social media milestone. As reported by South Korea's MBC News on May 26, his Instagram post from February 23 has become the most-liked post worldwide in 2025.

The milestone post, uploaded on February 23, 2025, provided fans with a rare glimpse into his military life. It included 12 heartfelt photos, showcasing Taehyung in uniform, holding a bouquet, and posing next to a snowman while wearing a teddy bear ear hat. The update also marked his promotion to sergeant, and in the caption, he warmly wrote:

"Sergeant Kim, I’m here to report my survival! This is D-107. The very scary winter has passed and the warm spring has arrived. Take care of yourself and prepare for it in good health. I’ll come see you soon."

In just 11 hours, the update garnered 10 million likes. As of May 25, the post has exceeded 16.4 million likes, placing it at the top of the global rankings for 2025, according to the outlet. This achievement positioned Taehyung ahead of American singer Billie Eilish, whose post reached 16.37 million likes, followed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with 14.27 million.

After the announcement that Taehyung’s Instagram post became the most-liked in the world in 2025, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions and praise. One fan comments,

"King of social media!!!"

Many have highlighted not only the record-breaking numbers but also the deeper significance of his online presence during military service.

"Oh you better believe South Korea is excited to be welcoming back their favorite son on June 10 Reporting on his world famous Instagram superiority and records is another level. Born to be loVed, Korea's Prince, Kim Taehyung," says one netizen.

"I really enjoy when Taehyung is on Korean news highlighting his global impact," writes an X user.

"Taehyung’s Instagram is his greatest asset right now. not only does it introduce him to gp, it’s his main mode of communication with western artists where he can seek collaborations and connect. many people have their evil eye on his account. we must protect it at all costs," mentions another netizen.

Fans have shown deep admiration for his ongoing impact and presence. Though he has been away from the public eye, Taehyung’s Instagram post resonates worldwide. It has ignited praise and anticipation for his upcoming discharge from military service across social media.

"Even during his military service, Kim Taehyung continues to make history. The fact that his simple yet heartfelt update — ‘Sergeant Kim, I’ve come to report that I’m alive!’ — could become the most liked Instagram post of 2025 says so much about the love people have for him," says an individual on X.

"That's amazingggggg... cant wait for our thv to come back," shares one netizen.

"King Taehyung for a reason," adds this X user.

BTS’ Taehyung tops global influencer rankings on Instagram, sets multiple records despite military service

On December 6, 2021, BTS member V launched his personal Instagram account alongside his fellow group members—RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. Shortly after joining the platform, he broke two Guinness World Records.

He became the fastest individual to reach one million followers in just 43 minutes and surpassed 10 million followers within 4 hours and 52 minutes. These achievements positioned him ahead of previous record-breakers like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Rupert Grint.

As of May 26, 2025, V's Instagram following has surged to more than 66.8 million. Social media monitor @btskthv1230 indicates that he is now number one globally in influencer engagement with an average of 10.9 million likes per post. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo follows in second with an average of 6.2 million likes per post and a follower base of over 650 million.

Despite his enlistment in the military, V's popularity on Instagram has remained strong. After a military update posted on February 23, 2025, his page gained around 117,000 new followers. The post received 14 million likes within two days and contributed to an engagement rate of 16.36% in February, which is considered "excellent" according to industry standards.

On February 26, V ranked 5th on HypeAuditor's top 10 influencers in the world—the highest ranking ever for any Asian musician. He also leads the music category on Instagram and ranks number one in the United Kingdom and number two in the United States, behind Selena Gomez.

HypeAuditor rates artists based on various parameters such as follower count, engagement rate, audience quality, and interaction levels. V is currently the only Korean artist in the UK's Top 50 most influential artists.

BTS' V is scheduled to complete his military service on June 10, 2025, alongside RM. The following day, Jimin and Jungkook are also expected to return. SUGA, currently serving as a social service worker, is expected to complete his duties by the end of June.

