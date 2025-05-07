"HE'S GOING TO BRING BTS TO THE STAGE"- Fans hope for group reunion as j-hope hints as "surprises" at HOTS encore concert

BTS member j-hope has officially announced the final leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with two special encore concerts set for June 13 and 14, 2025. The last two concerts will be held at the Goyang Sports Complex in Ilsan, South Korea. The announcement comes with significant excitement among fans, as June 13 marks BTS' 12th debut anniversary.

Many fans began speculating that the encore concerts could be the perfect stage for a surprise BTS reunion. The event's timing has led to hopeful theories that all seven members might appear on stage together for the first time since starting their military enlistments. The anticipation was fueled by j-hope's words during a live broadcast, where he hinted at some "surprises" for the finale. As translated by X user, @btschartsdailyc, the raper said,

"Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think this Festa will be extremely meaningful this year…Now we'll really have a Festa that has Bangtan in it. Finally!"

He also continued,

"This is the finale concert to put a mark on the Hope On The Stage Tour. So I think there will be some surprises for you. That's all I can tell you."

It made fans wonder if the long-awaited OT7 moment could happen. An X user, @iihearthind, wrote,

"BTS HE'S GOING TO BRING BTS TO THE STAGE WITH HIM."

Fans expressed their excitement online. Many stated that the symbolic date and j-hope's hints seem like a perfect setup for the group to finally reunite for their 12th anniversary.

"this genuinely feels like a dream, can’t believe my family will reunite soon," an X user wrote.

"I’m actually in tears my family will be united again i can’t wait, june couldn’t come quick enough," another user added.

"So it's not a coincidence that his first day for the Final show is on June 13," a fan commented.

Others too joined in praying to see all seven together on as meaningful a day as their debut date. They also mentioned the possibility of Suga by any chance.

"Stop...and when all the members are at the final then what," a user added.

"Kay’s insane probably wrong but anyway theory Hobi performs HUH! And Yoongi comes out! I’m wrong probably I know this but I can manifest and still be wrong but you know," an X user commented.

"Nothing is better than a festa with bangtan. My home. My you," a fan remarked.

j-hope's encore concert, BTS members' military discharge, and solo works

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul and spanned 15 cities across North America and Asia. It marked a significant solo journey for the rapper. This encore performance will close out his solo tour, as well as mark a moment for BTS as a group.

Fans are particularly excited because the concert coincides with the end of military service for most BTS members. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are all set to be discharged just days before the concert. SUGA's discharge is planned for July 21. Despite the timeline, fans have speculated that SUGA might use his accumulated leave to appear, sparking even more hope for a full OT7 reunion.

During their hiatus, each BTS member focused on solo projects and gained individual recognition. Jin released The Astronaut and is preparing for his second upcoming album, Echo, while j-hope embarked on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, releasing singles like Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa.

RM released two solo albums, Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person, while SUGA released D-DAY and toured under his Agust D persona. V's cinematic Layover made waves, and Jungkook's Golden cemented his status as a global pop star. Jimin, too, made his mark with FACE and MUSE.

The encore concert symbolizes the end of j-hope's successful tour and also marks a potential reunion for the septet, bringing together their shared history, solo journeys, and the promise of a new era for ARMYs worldwide.

