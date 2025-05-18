"Baby Taehyung is the cutest"- Internet in awe as BTS' V takes fans down the memory lane with unseen pictures ahead of military discharge

BTS' Taehyung (V) recently sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing a series of unseen childhood pictures on Weverse. Despite being in the final stretch of his military service, the global idol surprised fans with a nostalgic trip down memory lane. He sparked a guessing game that had ARMYs eagerly participating.

On May 18, 2025, Taehyung visited Weverse to post a series of old photos. He invited fans to guess the time and year each picture was taken.

One fan correctly guessed that the baby photo was taken in May 1996, just five months after his birth in December 1995. Taehyung responded with excitement. He confirmed the fan's guess and shared that he was indeed just a tiny five-month-old in the image.

Among the series of photos, V also posted a blurry image that fans speculated was from a live session he did with Jungkook during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the live, Taehyung and Jungkook had made paper carnations.

It was immediately recognized by fans, who took to social media to discuss the singer's new childhood pictures. An X user, @WhoisBwi, wrote,

"Baby Taehyung is the cutest."

Another shot showed a sunset, which turned out to be a bit more challenging for fans to identify. One guessed it was from May 2020, while another tried June of the same year. Taehyung teased them before finally revealing it was actually from November 2020.

One of the most endearing photos was from his nursery days, where the singer struck a cheeky pose with his classmates. He playfully asked fans to guess which class he was in. After a series of guesses, he humorously replied with "Giraffe class," though he admitted it was just a wild guess.

The playful exchanges between him and fans brought back memories of his spontaneous Weverse interactions before his enlistment.

The game, although short-lived, left a lasting impact. Fans flooded social media with reactions. They expressed how much they missed his playful antics.

"Here it is....he's back at it again," a fan commented.

"PLAYFUL TAE HES SO FUNNY. we are so back I’m sobbing," an X user wrote.

"i truly love him more than anything," a user mentioned.

"I love when Taehyung makes weverse interactive and ask questions so he can respond to fans directly. Reminds me of when he was asking ppl what their dream is or what they like to do so he can find them a career path. I love this unpredictable loving man," a fan commented.

Many commented on how adorable he looked as a child, while others shared how his spontaneous Weverse moments always manage to make their day brighter. Others also joked that his habit of immediately deleting his posts remains the same.

"he deleted the original post where he asked people to guess his age in pictures. tae is so random," an X user remarked.

"the way i started to save the pic from his second one immediately after i realized tht he editing his original post consistently, because i also somehow sensed that he'll likely to delete all of them together dhshahaha and turned out he really did," a netizen added.

"We are back in taes deleting era I'm crying," a user commented.

BTS' Taehyung set for military discharge, recent activities, and full group reunion

Taehyung is currently completing his military duties in the Special Duty Team (SDT). His discharge is scheduled for June 10, 2025. His return with the other members is highly anticipated, as it aligns with BTS's 12th debut anniversary.

Alongside V, RM is also set to complete his service on the same day. They will be followed by Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga soon after.

Despite his enlistment, Taehyung has remained active with fans through spontaneous Weverse games, Instagram updates, and brand engagements. His recent Instagram stories, which included snippets of his gym routines and glimpses of him dining out with friends, have kept fans connected to his daily life.

Additionally, Taehyung was recently spotted dining out with singer IU. It sparked rumors of a possible project collaboration. Although nothing has been confirmed, fans are excitedly speculating about what could be in store. His playful Weverse sessions and online updates only add to the anticipation of his full return.

The excitement for BTS's full reunion is building rapidly as fans are counting down the days for the group's comeback as a complete unit. V's recent Weverse interactions have only fueled the anticipation further.

