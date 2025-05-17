"Some ppl should grow up" - Fans defend IU and Taehyung as recent outing revealed to be friendly dinner with Seulong and others

BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) and singer-actress IU's recent meet-up rumors were put to rest after fresh information regarding the meeting emerged. On May 15, 2025, pictures of Taehyung and IU eating at an upscale Seoul restaurant spread like wildfire across social networking sites and online forums.

Speculation ensued when fans connected the meeting to IU's birthday. This connection was made as the going-viral photo showed V sitting across somebody who had the same outfit as IU's birthday livestream attire.

While many fans admired the bond the two idols shared since collaborating together in IU's Love Wins All music video, various speculations were raised by others. It fueled guesses of an intimate celebration as some netizens called it a date.

However, some recent reports that emerged on May 17, made it clear that the two were not dining alone at the restaurant. They were with 2AM's Seulong and another female friend.

Although first impressions were split, supporters later came to the defense of the artists. According to them, although the celebrities met their friends, they were accused of dating unnecessarily.

"I personally didn't care even if they were alone, and not in group(as it seems was), bcs they are friends and they can meet whenever they want. Some ppl should grow up," one fan said.

Many fans expressed frustration over the unnecessary speculation, emphasizing that casual outings between friends should not spark controversy.

"No one cares if they're alone or not. The only one barking is shippers," said one netizen.

"And even if they were alone what's the issue? Two friends can't celebrate together without stupid rumors?" wrote an individual on X.

"It's good seeing them on an outing if this not a meeting for a project. It's nice seeing idols put and about minding their own business and living like normal people," mentioned another fan.

"Seolong has become an annual tradition to celebrate IU's birthday by hanging out, so there's no need to guess anything. If you want to discuss projects, it's definitely more private, though," read a comment on X.

Amid the clarifications about IU and Taehyung's friendly dinner with Seulong, some fans raised concerns over the invasion of their privacy. Some fans criticized the spread of photos from a private outing, pointing out how such actions disregard the artists' personal boundaries.

"I'm really not getting why their private meet is on display, and always you guys eat the bait. Taehyung expressed many times he likes his privacy," mentioned this X user.

"Regardless, it constitutes an invasion of privacy and should be outlawed. As you are all aware, the man isn't working because he was clearly hanging out with his friends and didn't ask to be bothered. The poster of the picture ought to feel ashamed," shared one netizen.

While many fans defended IU and Taehyung's right to a private, casual meet-up, others speculated about the possibility of an upcoming project. Some expressed cautious optimism, while others urged against spreading misinformation without confirmation.

"They can just hangout and have fun time as friends not solely for project as much as i want actor tae to make cb but lets not spread misinfo about kdrama script only making my hopes up," wrote a fan.

"I feel that everyone must have met because some project must be coming up or preparations must be going on with all of them.Because Taehyung will be discharged in a few days. So they all must have met to discuss the upcoming project," added this netizen.

IU and Taehyung’s Love Wins All MV to screen at 13th Muju Film Festival

IU's Love Wins All music video featuring BTS' Taehyung is among the films to be screened at the 13th Muju Film Festival on June 6, 2025. The short film-type MV, helmed by renowned director Um Tae-hwa, is scheduled to screen at 5 pm KST at the Muju Traditional Life Culture Experience Center.

Originally released in January 2024, Love Wins All explored a moving dystopian narrative. IU played the role of a woman who lost her voice, while Taehyung played a man with poor eyesight. Both characters, played by them, travel through a dying world, representing determination and togetherness amid hopelessness.

The MV garnered immediate attention, breaking 10 million views in the first day of release. Its film-like aesthetic and abstract themes created a worldwide buzz, with people praising its effortless blend of music and narrative. Both IU and Taehyung were credited for their emotive and powerful performances, further adding to the project's cultural significance.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Kim Taehyung, along with fellow member RM, is scheduled to conclude their mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. The following day, members Jungkook and Jimin will also be discharged. Meanwhile, SUGA is set to wrap up his service duties by late June.

