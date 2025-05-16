“Are we getting another Taejun collab?”—Fans buzz over possible release after BTS' Taehyung & IU's viral sighting ahead of his military discharge 

On May 15, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was reportedly seen with IU, hinting that he joined her for her birthday celebration. A photo went viral showing V across from someone wearing the same clothes IU had on during her birthday livestream that day. This seemingly connected the two events.

However, the place where they met wasn't shared. Supporters started guessing a collaboration between the two artists. For those unversed, V and IU earlier teamed up on her music video Love Wins All. The BTS member is scheduled to be discharged from his army service in June.

"Are we getting another Taejun collab soon🧐I see the film guy&V both wearing a pink 🌸 flower in their hair? They even posted a 🌸in the caption. Today I see IU flower bookmark3.There go those pink flowers again. Was the invisible🌸on purpose. Are we getting some form of collab?" an X user commented.

Some suggested it could be a collaboration or something related to IU’s upcoming release. Others noted that IU’s rare public appearance could indicate a professional meeting.

"Okay but taehyung and IU? what are they cooking exactly??? why do I lowkey feel a collab or some secret project is about to DROP?," a fan remarked.

"IU is a very private person that you can’t even see her with her boyfriend, family & close friends so if she’s out and about on a brunch publicly she’s cooking something on a project or catching up with a friend on a project," a user mentioned.

"Ooohh could they also be discussing a collab over IU’ new upcoming release?," a person shared.

Many described their friendship as "heartwarming" and praised the bond between the two singers.

"Two pretty best friends ✨💅🏼," a netizen said.

"I love their friendship 🥹," a viewer mentioned.

"I'm rooting for their friendship, it's so heartwarming to see🥹💜," another fan added.

A timeline of IU and BTS' Taehyung's friendship: From music video co-stars to concert support

In January 2024, BTS’ Taehyung co-starred in IU’s music video Love Wins All. The video, set in a ruined futuristic world, portrayed the two as partners trying to survive. Their on-screen pairing drew significant attention across streaming platforms and online forums. Afterward, on January 29, BTS’ official YouTube page uploaded exclusive behind the scenes clips from the filming.

The footage captured the duo in a lighter mood, laughing during breaks. V shared that he had warmed up his voice in the car before filming, while IU jokingly disagreed, saying that wasn’t the reason his voice was strained.

They also ended up talking about their MBTI types, laughing as they debated who prepared more. Their casual equation had earlier been noted when Taehyung joined IU on her talk show, Palette.

The pair chatted with ease, as Taehyung informally addressed her as "noona," a polite Korean word for an older woman. Then, on September 22, 2024, the Winter Bear singer was seen attending IU’s conclusive Seoul concert, held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

This marked the closing night of the Korean leg of her HEREH world tour. Despite being enlisted, V took a brief leave to attend the show.

On May 15, 2025, IU announced her comeback with Flower Bookmark 3, scheduled to launch on May 27 at 6 pm KST. The album continues her remake series of classic Korean songs, following Flower Bookmark (2014) and Flower Bookmark 2 (2017).

This marks her first in the series after nearly eight years. EDAM Entertainment also confirmed that Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO will be seen in the songstress' forthcoming music video.

