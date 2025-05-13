IU launches her first official global fan community on KaKao Entertainment's new platform 'Berriz'

On May 13, 2025, OSEN reported that IU is launching her first official global fan community since her debut. This platform is intended to help her connect with fans who are popularly known as 'UAENA'.

Kakao Entertainment announced that the singer/ actress fan club will be launched on May 13, 2025, at 2 pm on the global fan platform Berriz. For those unversed, Kakao Entertainment launched its fan community platform, Berriz, in March, as reported by Korea AngJoong Daily on March 25, 2025.

The Korean media outlet added that the platform aims to compete with HYBE's Weverse and SM Entertainment's Dear U Bubble. The My Mister actress has significantly expanded her global fan base following the Netflix series, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The content and records from her previous official fan club, From IU, will be transferred to Berriz. Berriz will also feature a dedicated UAENA ZONE for fans who have joined the official fan club, UAENA 8th Generation. Fans will also receive a digital membership card, granting them access to exclusive content and images within UAENA ZONE.

The singer/actress is also scheduled to hold her birthday events on May 16, both online and offline. Previously, she hosted a live broadcast named IU's 5.16 MHz with UAENA on her birthday. She interacted with her fans and shared all the recent updates. This year, she will host a voice live on Berriz on May 14 at 10:30 pm KST and connect with fans.

An offline event will also be held in collaboration with Berriz from May 15th to May 18, 2025. She will also open a daily cafe for her fans named IU HBD CAFE in Seongsu, Yeonam, and Yongsan in Seoul. Attendees will be able to enjoy drinks and specially curated merchandise prepared by the artist.

In an official statement, Kakao Entertainment stated that IU, known for her single, Love Wins All, will be able to engage more closely with her fans through Berriz.

As reported by OSEN, they further said:

"We plan to continue making various attempts so that various artists and content IPs, including IU, can enjoy themselves with global fans through Berriz.” (translated by Google)

More about IU's acclaimed drama series, When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines, written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok, was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The drama series starring IU as Ae-sun and Park Bo-gum as Yang Gwan-sik received positive reviews from audiences and critics.

The original Korean title, Pokssak sogatsuda ( 폭싹 속았수다), translates to an expression in Jeju dialect meaning, "Thank you for your hard work." Its English title is a creative variation on the proverb, "When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade." The creators replaced Lemons with Tangerines, a specialty of Jeju known for their sour taste.

The drama series received a 9.5/10 rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on critical reviews and was also noted by Global Times. The series went on to win the Best Drama award at the 61st Baeksung Art Awards.

In other news, the singer/actress is all set to release her new album in May as per her agency, EDAM Entertainment.

