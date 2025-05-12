"She loves putting IT boys that are about to enlist"— Fans react as Cha Eun-woo is set to star in IU's comeback MV ahead of reported enlistment

On May 12, 2025, IU's agency, Idam Entertainment, told Dispatch that the K-pop idol will release a brand new album this May, marking her first musical return in over a year.

"IU is preparing an album with the goal of making a comeback in May," the agency stated.

Her last release, The Winning, came out in February 2024, making this comeback a highly anticipated event. Furthermore, according to reports by TenAsia, Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO will also make a surprise cameo in the music video.

First, it’s the actress’s first major project in 15 months; second, her on-screen chemistry with Cha has Uaenas in a frenzy. Fans have noticed that she tends to pick artists just before they enlist. For instance, the 31-year-old last featured BTS' Taehyung, who is currently serving in the military, in Love Wins All.

"Oh she loves putting it boys that are about to enlist into her mvs," an X user commented.

IU and Cha Eun-woo previously collaborated on a Chaumet jewelry campaign earlier this year, and now they’re reuniting in a new music video setting. With IU’s vocals and Cha Eun-woo’s screen presence, the upcoming comeback is already generating considerable hype.

"Category is let me get you in my mv before you leave for the military," a fan remarked.

"Iu and her quest to cast men in her mvs before they enlist in the military," a user mentioned.

"Is it becoming a thing for every A-List male celeb in Korea to star in an IU mv before they enlist in the military 🤭," a person shared.

Various online reactions highlight comments on her pattern of casting popular male stars—

"Been waiting for cew drama comeback but my queen heard me and cast him in her mv instead 🙂‍↕️," a netizen said.

"I love how she gets the hottest men in the industry to act in their music videos like i can always trust her when it comes to taste in men," a viewer noted.

"Waking up to a news that IU's coming back in May.... With Cha Eunwoo for her MV..No... I'm not dreaming.. You're not dreaming!😭😭😭😭😭😭," another fan added.

More about IU and Cha Eun-woo's forthcoming projects

IU and Byeon Woo-seok will star in the upcoming MBC series Wife of a 21st Century Prince, set to premiere in late 2025. The drama tells a love story set in a reimagined present-day Korea, where the nation operates under a royal constitutional system.

The 31-year-old actress will play Sung Hee-joo, a wealthy heiress with intelligence, looks, and influence. Despite all her advantages, her commoner roots create unexpected challenges. Byeon Woo-seok takes on the role of Lee Ahn, the king’s second son who has kept his royal identity a secret throughout his life.

The story follows an unexpected romance between the two, who come from completely different backgrounds. The LILAC singer's last project was When Life Gives You Tangerines on Netflix, which wrapped up in March. In it, she played dual roles of Ae-soon and Geum-myung.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is set to appear in The Wonderfuls on Netflix. The actor plays Lee Woon-jeong, a government worker from Seoul who moves to Haeseong. His character is known for being honest and kind but a bit uncomfortable in social situations.

Park Eun-bin takes on the role of Eun Chae-ni, with Kim Hae-sook playing her grandmother. The series is directed by Yoo In-sik, renowned for Doctor Romantic and Vagabond. Although the release date remains under wraps, it will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

In other news, Cha Eun-woo may soon enlist in the military. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed that he attended an interview with the military band unit at the Ministry of National Defense. The final decision will be revealed on May 29, and if selected, he is expected to start his service in July.

