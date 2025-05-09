"Sobbing out loud"- Fans emotional as ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo awaits military band application results, potential enlistment set for July

On May 9, 2025, News1 reported that ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo had applied for the Republic of Korea Army's military band. The interview was held at the Ministry of National Defense's military band unit at the Seoul National Cemetery. The application process began in late March, with interviews in early May.

According to the report, the results are expected to be announced on May 29, and enlistment is anticipated for July if selected. For those unaware, military service in South Korea is seen as a mandatory obligation for all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28.

The duration of service typically lasts between 18 to 21 months and depends on the branch. The military band is a part of the Army. It is known for ceremonial duties and musical performances at official events.

Cha Eunwoo was born in March 1997 and is currently 28 years old. He is well-known as a member of ASTRO and an actor who gained recognition for his roles in True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

News of his potential enlistment prompted emotional responses from fans. An X user, @xx_roseeee, wrote,

"No words.. just sobbing out loud crying session at 3pm my place - who's in??"

Many expressed their sadness about not seeing him for almost two years. It reflects on how much his presence would be missed in both music and drama projects.

"i’m really not ready for this," a fan commented .

"excuse you...boy has served enough already," another user added.

"2 years without eunwoo im going to be SICK," an X user wrote.

"While I understand I can't change his decision, I can't help but wonder, why, Eunwoo? Why not wait until after the ASTROAD World Tour? Or will the ASTROAD World Tour not even happen now? It's so difficult to imagine not seeing you," a fan wrote.

Messages of support and pride were shared, with fans acknowledging his commitment to fulfilling his duties. Some shared hopes for his safe return after completing his service.

"He’s such a beautiful person. Hope he gets military band like he wants ," an X user mentioned.

"what ?!I thought he already did his service so it was just rumors anyways I wish he go and comeback safely," a netizen remarked.

"it's just 18 months. eunwoo definitely left a lot of content for us. he has a drama and a movie and his endorsements have prepared things in advance. there are more updates for those in the military band. we are going to be okay...," a fan added.

Cha Eunwoo's journey as an actor, idol, and more

Cha Eunwoo's career began with ASTRO's debut under Fantagio in 2016. His journey as an idol gained momentum due to his captivating visuals and vocal abilities. His acting career was also met with success, with his debut in My Brilliant Life (2014).

He continued to gain attention through roles in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Island. Cha Eunwoo is currently working on the Netflix series The Wonder Fools. He takes on the role of Lee Woon-jung. He is also preparing for the film First Ride, which marks another step in his acting career.

In addition to his acting and music projects, Cha Eunwoo recently took part in a deeply personal project, a tribute song dedicated to his late bandmate, Moonbin. The song was released on April 19, 2025, and marked the second anniversary of Moonbin's passing.

The singer personally led the organization of the tribute. He reached out to collaborators and ensured the song captured the spirit and memory of his friend.

If the actor begins his service in July 2025, he will be expected to complete his mandatory service by January 2027.

