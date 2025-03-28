From Astro’s Cha Eun-woo to SEVENTEEN members: Complete list of idols set to contribute for Moonbin’s 2nd anniversary memorial song

On March 28, 2025, South Korean media outlet JTBC reported that close friends and colleagues of the late Moonbin have come together to release a memorial song on April 19, 2025. April 19 marks the second anniversary of the late idol's passing.

On March 28, 2025, another media outlet Dispatch reported that, Fantagio confirmed on March 28 that a group of his friends will participate in the project saying,

“Moonbin's friends will get together in April and release a new song. The new song will consist of 'letters sent to Moonbin by his friends.”

The song is intended as a heartfelt tribute and a source of comfort for fans who continue to cherish him. The lineup includes ASTRO members alongside MONSTA X’s I.M, Kihyun, and Minhyuk, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, and Seungkwan.

Other artists such as Na Ungjae, Choi Yoojung, Kim Doyeon, SF9’s Chani, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Billlie’s Moon Sua, and members of VIVIZ are also contributing.

Cha Eun-woo, who shared a deep bond with Moonbin, is reported by the outlet to play a key role in the project, taking an active part in bringing it to life. As JTBC reports, the idol-turned-actor organized the tribute, personally reaching out to those involved.

This follows previous memorial releases, including Astro’s Fly released in 2024 and Cha Eunwoo and Seungkwan’s solo dedications, Stalker and Dandelion, respectively. Fantagio expressed hope that the song would serve as a meaningful gift to fans who remember and love the late idol.

K-pop artists continue to honor Moonbin through heartfelt musical tributes

Since ASTRO's Moonbin passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25, several artists have honored his memory through music. They offered heartfelt dedications that reflect their deep bond with him.

On May 30, 2023, Cha Eun-woo released a cover of 10cm’s Stalker at 2:23 am KST, a time symbolizing ASTRO’s debut. The song held special meaning as it was one of the late idol’s favorites, making it an emotional tribute from his closest friend.

Expand Tweet

After that, on January 26, 2024, which would have been the late idol’s 26th birthday, Eunwoo shared another tribute by covering SLANDER’s Love Is Gone. Accompanying the release, he wrote a heartfelt message saying,

"Bin, how are you? What are you doing? I want to wish you a happy birthday like always... I'm sure you're watching from somewhere, right?? Happy birthday my friend. Every time I think of you, I work harder, and everytime I miss you, even though it's hard, I prepare with all my heart and prepare for the dramas and my album!! Be sure to watch it when it comes out."

He further added saying,

"This (Love is Gone) is a song that comforted me while listening to it when I thought of you. I heard it by chance and it just reminded me of you. Do you know that no matter what song I listen to while walking down the street, it's all about you, me, and us? This guy!! Anyway!! Please listen carefully, I always miss you, thank you, and love you, my friend Bin Abin.

Expand Tweet

On April 19, 2024, marking the first anniversary of the late ASTRO member’s passing, ASTRO’s leader Jinjin released Fly, an R&B soul track he and Moonbin had worked on together before his passing. The song featured his vocals alongside Jinjin’s rap, giving fans a rare moment to hear his voice again.

Jinjin described the new single on various domestic streaming platforms as,

"A gift from Binnie to everyone who misses him."

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi also dedicated a song to Moonbin, releasing What Kind of Future, a track he had first performed in 2018. In the official credits, Woozi included a message that read,

“I will never forget your smile filled with love.”

He later shared that the late ASTRO member had always encouraged him to release the song, making the tribute even more meaningful.

With the upcoming memorial song marking the second anniversary of the idol’s passing, his friends and colleagues continue to honor his memory through music, offering comfort to fans who remember him.

