"I used to pray for times like this" — Fans rejoice as IU & BIGBANG's G-Dragon perform Palette after 8 years

IU and G-Dragon have taken over the internet with the live performance of their collaboration song, Palette, after 8 years. On March 27, 2025, IU unveiled episode 32 of her talk show IU's Palette featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. They were seen engaging in insightful conversations about the CROOKED singer's comeback, the inspiration behind their outfits, and more.

The two South Korean singers took fans by surprise performing their song Palette, which was released on April 17, 2017. This marked their first live performance of Palette in eight years. Previously, they performed it during the Seoul show of IU's Palette: World Tour in June 2017.

As the clips and videos of the performance went viral on social media, many fans got emotional. They shared their reactions on X. Fans appreciated the singers' live vocals while sharing their special memories associated with it.

"I used to pray for times like this," a fan said.

More fans shared:

"Ngl I'm not a fan, just love a lot of their songs but definitely a fan of this song. Isn't it too much if i say i'm lil bit in tears seeing this new live performance," a user stated.

"This is one of the best kpop songs btw and probably my most fave from IU. Until now, i still listen to this and i cant believe this has never been performed live until today," a netizen added.

Fans were surprised how G-Dragon updated the lyrics of his verse in Palette 2025 version to seemingly adjust to their current life.

"GD's new lyrics for his part in Palette 2025 ver. to reflect both his and IU's growth and journey. The four seasons split, 3 disasters came in, such painful expression. And thankyou always for the beautiful lyrics for IU. Baskin Robbins, 31's ice cream," a fan observed.

"gd changed his verse to suit IU in her 30s while it was originally written for her at 25. I love their friendship so much," a user commented.

"Damn the lyrics. It's well made I'm crying. Why you doing this Jiyong. The last part feels so relatable," a fan mentioned.

Fans were delighted to see IU and the BIGBANG rapper interact and look after each other.

"Even if they aren't super duper close with each other, you can clearly tell they tried their absolute best to still show that they care for the other, especially as GD's love language is gift giving and IU DEFINITELY treasured the gifts he gave her both in the past and present," a fan wrote.

"We can really see on the episode how IU treasures GD... She even said she wore the scarf just for him and used their song for her show name "Palette". I just love this interaction!," a user commented.

"GD is someone that all Uaena deeply admire and respect—we see him as a true legend. But today, I discovered another side of him—one of genuine humility and warmth. It's rare to find someone so iconic yet so down-to-earth. GD, you’re beyond extraordinary!," a user stated.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon opens up his long-awaited comeback, IU shares outfit inspiration, and more

On March 27, South Korean singer IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, reunited with BIGBANG's G-Dragon, real name Kwon Ji-yong, on IU's Palette. G-Dragon made his highly anticipated album comeback on February 25, 2025, with the eight-track record Übermensch. This marked his first album in eight years since the self-titled KWON JI YONG was released in 2017.

G-Dragon revealed that his military conscription and COVID-19 caused the delay of his solo comeback, which resulted in a gap of 7 years, precisely 88 months. Furthermore, IU revealed that G-Dragon’s style inspired her outfit, as she was seen wearing a short skirt worn by him in the TOO BAD music video. She also complemented her look with a scarf just like the BIGBANG member.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the POWER singer mixed up several characters of the popular anime One Piece, like Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, and Usopp. G-Dragon performed his song BONAMANA from the album Übermensch while sitting on the floor.

He explained that he often sat on the stage while performing some songs to create a warm vibe for his fans. Additionally, IU sang her songs That XX and Butterfly, leaving him stunned with her vocals.

Meanwhile, IU's Palette episode 32 starring G-Dragon is available on YouTube for streaming.

