BIGBANG member G-Dragon recently gained attention for his comments about the popular virtual K-pop group and his wish to collaborate with them. Recently, a preview of G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day went viral on social media, where he was asked if there was an artist or musician who he would want to collaborate with.

The CROOKED singer stated that it was the five-member boy group PLAVE. Notably, Good Day is a show where several contestants participated to complete the song of the year with G-Dragon.

He explained that he did not understand the concept behind the group, but he was surprised to see them taking over the Korean music charts.

He said:

“Looking back on the past year, many artists gained attention and became hot topics. Among them, to be honest, I didn’t really understand PLAVE at first, but later I realized they were virtual. I also noticed they kept ranking at the top of the charts. I think it'll be fun to be in the same space with them. I'm kinda curious…”

PLAVE fans were delighted to learn that G-Dragon has shown his interest in working with the boy group. They took to social media to celebrate this moment.

"The only validation I needed," a fan said.

"If a malware ask "who's listening to ai?" tell them his name," another fan added.

"You know that plave really on top of their game in korea even gdragon noticed them like that really prove how huge their presence are right now in korea music industry. like intl kpop stans can keep shitting on them saying they are nugu but time and time again they prove u wrong," a user stated.

Furthermore, PLAVE fans appreciated G-Dragon for doing research about the virtual group and acknowledging their talents.

"GD has always been revolutionary in his work, and PLAVE seems to be on a similar spectrum. A collaboration between them could be truly groundbreaking. Manifesting for it to become reality," a user commented.

"PLAVE getting recognized by THE G-Dragon is actually insane and him saying he would like to collaborate with them???? Woah!," another user commented.

"To be acknowledged by one of the early pioneers of kpop is a huge deal. gdragon wrote THE songs of bigbang, so him saying this is a huge slap to the haters face who said that plave uses AI to create their songs," a netizen added.

PLAVE is close to its 2nd anniversary, and G-Dragon is set to release a comeback album

PLAVE is a virtual boy group with five members: Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin, whose voices and avatars are controlled by real humans.

However, the members' appearances and dance performances are showcased with the help of artificial intelligence and motion capture technologies.

The boy group debuted in 2023 with their first album, ASTERUM, and on March 12, 2025, they will mark their second debut anniversary. The group is gearing up for the Happy PLAVE Day pop-up store at Lotte World from March 7 to March 16, 2025, in celebration of their second anniversary.

Meanwhile, the BIGBANG member is gearing up for his solo comeback with the third album Übermensch with eight tracks, including the pre-releases Home Sweet Home and Power.

The upcoming album will be G-Dragon’s first album since KWON JI YOUNG in 2017. Übermensch will be out on music service platforms on February 25, 2025.

