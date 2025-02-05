How to get tickets to Head in the Clouds Los Angles 2025? Fans thrilled as G-Dragon, DPR IAN, 2NE1, & more join 88rising’s 10th anniversary lineup

Head in the Clouds music festival is bringing 2NE1, G-Dragon, DPR IAN, and more to Los Angeles on 88rising’s 10th Foundation Anniversary. 88rising, an American record label founded by Sean Miyashiro and Jaeson Ma in 2015, is home to some of the popular Asian artists like Rich Brian, Joji, NIKI, BIBI, Jackson Wang, and more.

On February 5, 2025, Head in the Clouds dropped the lineup of their upcoming two-day festival taking place on May 31 and June 1, 2025. Pre-registration for the passes commenced on February 4, 2025, on the official website of the music festival. Fans can visit the website (la.hitcfestival.com), as the general on sale for the show tickets will go live on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11 am PT.

South Korean acts like G-Dragon, 2NE1, DPR IAN, and DEAN, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, and DJ set Porter Robinson, and the musical group HIGHER BROTHERS have also been confirmed as Head in the Clouds’ headliners.

The music festival will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, creating much anticipation with its lineup among fans online. Netizens shared their excitement on X:

"They really ate with that lineup this year. I accept your apology for not having an LA date last year," a fan said.

"The hitc lineup looking SO FIRE THIS YEAR i might have to get tickets," a fan added.

"Me uttering the words “did u see the hitc lineup” was not on my 2025 bingo card," a user stated.

Many fans expressed their thoughts by stating that they had to "rub" their eyes in surprise after learning about the Head in the Clouds line-up.

"Coming back temporarily from my hiatus to scream about this OMG THIS IS THE MOST PERFECT LINE UP SO MANY OF MY FAVES! IM BROKE AS HELL BUT I NEED TO GO SO BAD SO IM GONNA BUY TICKETS AND PLAN THE REST LATER!," a user wrote.

"I had to rub my eyes three times to make sure i was seeing the right things," a netizen commented.

"The hitc line up. I legitimately had to walk outside," a fan mentioned.

Fans continued to praise the line-up while awaiting the general sales of the passes to go live.

"Skipped out the last couple of years bcus lineup has been meh... but holy sh*t they cooked fr with this one," a fan stated.

"About to buy a ticket and go alone since everyone i’ve asked isn’t able to. I NEED TO SEE GDRAGON!", a user reacted.

"How come Dpr Ian, Artic and Cream are going to be at the same event and there are also tremendous artists!!!!???????? Why wasn't I born in LA??? I NEED TO GOOOO," a netizen mentioned.

Head in the Clouds 2025 line-up—G-Dragon, 2NE1, DPR IAN, and more

The 2025 Head in the Clouds will mark a celebratory event for 88rising’s 10th Anniversary. G-Dragon, the leader of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, and the girl group 2NE1 are among the event headliners. G-Dragon returned to the music scene as a soloist on October 31, 2024, with the song POWER. Meanwhile, 2NE1 is currently on their Welcome Back Tour, which commenced on October 4, 2024.

88rising’s 10 Year Finale will also mark the reunion of the Chinese hip-hop group HIGHER BROTHERS.

The full line-up of Head in the Clouds:

G-DRAGON

2NE1

DEAN

DPR IAN

Rich Brian

PORTER ROBINSON

HIGHER BROTHERS

THE MAGIC SHOW?!?

4EVE

Armnhmr

BIXBY

DPR ARTIC & DPR CREAM

Jonah Love

KARRI

MILLI

miso

Number_i

PIAO

PISCEE

SEIJI ODA

SF4AM

Stephanie Poetri

sunkis

Tabber

Wang OK

Warren Hue

Xin Liu

YOUHA

Yung Και

YY

According to Billboard, The Magic Show?!? set among the headliners could be hinting at an album of a similar name. Furthermore, online speculation suggests that it could be GOT7’s Jackson Wang, who previously performed at the Head in the Clouds festival in 2023. Notably, hedropped his solo album MAGIC MAN in 2022. 88rising is yet to confirm whether Jackson Wang will join the festival's line-up.

Meanwhile, Head in the Clouds is scheduled to be held at the Rose Bowl stadium on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

