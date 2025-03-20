"GD has always been so respectful"- Fans react to BIGBANG's G-Dragon's interaction with aespa's Karina in 'TOO BAD' MV behind-the-scenes video

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is all over social media for his interaction with aespa's Karina during the filming of the TOO BAD music video. On March 19, 2025, G-Dragon dropped the behind-the-scenes video of his latest music video TOO BAD featuring Anderson .Paak from the album Übermensch.

G-Dragon and Karina were seen learning the choreography and following the directions in the behind-the-scenes videos. Fans noticed that the CROOKED singer was very respectful towards his co-star, as he was seen bowing towards her and expressing his gratitude after the filming.

Previously, the BIGBANG member was criticized by netizens for pairing himself with Karina for the MV due to their age differences. However, many fans defended G-Dragon, and with the behind-the-scenes clips released, other netizens also joined them in commending his behavior towards the junior K-pop artists.

"Just putting this here because GD has always been so respectful. Some of these gg stans are just mentally ill," a fan said.

"I can’t say I know him personally, but something I love about GD is that when he interacts with women a lot of the times he leaves space between to feel comfortable. The respect he gives them, even giving Karina a 180° bow? He will never be who they make him out to be," a fan added.

"GD referring to Karina as “Karina-nim” is just… my respectful dude," a user stated.

Fans continued to share their happiness over this collaboration between G-Dragon and Karina.

"GD is a senior who knows how to embrace new talent. He loves to bring different generations of kpop together & create something great and both GD & Karina successfully did it with this collab," a user added.

"One thing about GD he's so kind and considerate to his juniors regardless of gender. Some people don't really deserve your kindess jiyong," a fan wrote.

"Even the best in the industry wants to work with Karina. Surely GD chose her because she is so multi-talented, pretty and good character," a netizen said.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon reveals he personally recommended aespa's Karina to be cast in the TOO BAD MV

On February 24, BIGBANG's G-Dragon made his solo comeback with the song TOO BAD, featuring Anderson .Paak, and the music video starring aespa leader Karina. The singer released the unseen clips from the making of the video on March 19. He was seen discussing the scenes of the video with his team, and they concluded that they should cast a female lead.

He then revealed that he could only think of Karina as his dance partner, he said,

“You're right, we should have someone for it. because it's a (pair) dance choreo that I need to dance with a woman. Karina is the only one I can think of (to cast for the role).”

He further expressed his gratitude towards Karina for participating in the TOO BAD music video despite her busy schedule.

“Karina must have such a packed schedule, and I feel so thankful for her guest appearance. Personally, I'm a fan of her as well. But I hope aespa fans also enjoy watching the M/V and find it cute and entertaining. Thank you for your hard work,” the idol shared.

In other news, Karina, alongside aespa members Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, held the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE – ENCORE concert day 1 in Seoul on March 16, 2025. Several K-pop artists were seen in attendance including G-Dragon, ITZY's Ryujin, TWICE's Jihyo, IVE’s Yujin, Leeseo, Liz, soloist Lee Young-ji, and more.

