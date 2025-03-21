"Wake up in this harsh world" — BIGBANG's G-Dragon seemingly reacts to Good Day's cancellation amid Kim Soo-hyun's allegations

BIGBANG's G-Dragon seemingly reacted to the ongoing situation of his solo variety show Good Day's upcoming episodes getting reportedly canceled amidst several allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. On March 20, 2025, G-Dragon shared a cryptic image on his private Instagram account after the announcement of his solo show getting canceled.

The image was a screengrab from a 2012 variety show Infinite Challenge's episode featuring comedian Ha Ha. As per KBizoom, the comedian was seen saying the dialogue:

"Wake up in this harsh world."

Although the purpose of the image is unclear, many netizens believed it was due to the hindrance in the filming of Good Day amid the controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun, who is also a cast member. The show came under scrutiny for its reported continuance in starring Kim Soo-hyun.

MBC announced to have reportedly ceased the show due to South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun allegedly forming a romantic relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage, as per KBizoom. In a statement, MBC confirmed that they would take a week to reorganize the show. In the meantime, a special episode of another variety show, I Live Alone, is reported to air.

More about Kim Soo-hyun's appearance on BIGBANG'S G-dragon's solo variety show Good Day

G-Dragon marked his solo return to the entertainment scene in almost 11 months with Good Day. In this show, the BIGBANG member invites several renowned celebrities, including SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS (Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan), Im Si-wan, Kim Go-eun, aespa, Ahn Sung-jae, and more.

The format of the show follows G-Dragon inviting celebrities who would eventually join forces to create a new song. This song will be considered as the Song of the Year.

Kim Soo-hyun is one of the guests on the show alongside other 88liners, including Im Si-wan, Jung Hae-in, Hwang Kwang-he, and Lee Soo-hyuk. After the accusations made against the actor by Garosero Research Institute and the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun received massive backlash.

He participated in filming last week's episode. However, on March 17, 2025, MBC reportedly confirmed that it would edit out his parts and formally apologized to the viewers. According to the Korea Times, MBC stated:

"We apologize for causing concern to viewers of ‘Good Day,' We've decided to edit out Kim Soo-hyun's appearances as much as possible. We recognize the seriousness of the controversy and are prioritizing viewer feedback as we move forward with production.”

However, on March 20, 2025, the broadcasting channel informed viewers of canceling the upcoming episode.

"The 6th episode of 'Good Day', which was scheduled to air on Sunday the 23rd, will be taking a week off to reorganize the program. Due to the cancellation of 'Good Day', 'I Live Alone Special' will be aired during that time slot."

In other news, G-Dragon dropped his solo album Übermensch with the title song TOO BAD featuring Anderson .Paak on February 25, 2025.

The same day, he released the official music video of TOO BAD, starring aespa leader Karina. The album includes pre-release songs like HOME SWEET HOME, featuring his BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang, and Power. Other tracks include DRAMA, IBELONGIIU, Take Me, BONAMANA, and GYRO DROP. The album Übermensch is available to stream on major music platforms.

