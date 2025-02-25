"MVS WERE LIKE A ROLLERCOASTER"- G-Dragon's comeback music videos for Übermensch album leave fans impressed with their diversity

On Tuesday, G-Dragon rolled out his much-awaited third studio album, Übermensch, along with the tracks' music video for two songs from the album, DRAMA and TOO BAD. Following the release of these two music videos, fans couldn't help but notice the diversity in these two tracks.

While DRAMA's music video showcased melodramatic tones with darker themes, TOO BAD was an entertaining and fun watch to many, especially with the unexpected cameo of aespa's Karina further uplifting the vibe.

Therefore, many fans and netizens were impressed by the K-pop idol releasing such contrasting music videos from tracks belonging to the same album.

Fans began to praise the idol and commended his ideology behind the creation of the two music videos. They also highlighted the famous label of G-Dragon, The King of K-pop, following his latest comeback, which put forth his expertise in the music industry. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"THE MVS WERE LIKE ROLLERCOASTER- first I listened to drama I cried and then I was giggling with Too Bad"

"you are that misunderstood genius. I cried from the very first second of Drama the song is so beautiful, and the MV is truly a work of art." said a fan on X.

"The King of Kpop is back with a literal masterpiece." added another fan.

"I swear no one is doing like him. welcome back King of Kpop" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commented on the diversity of the two music videos, DRAMA and TOO BAD:

"Kwon Jiyong and GDragon releasing their MVs at the same time" stated a fan.

"The MV, the lyrics, his voice, every thing about “Drama” is perfect I can’t even play the other songs yet I’m stuck in this one" added an X user.

"the ending of too bad was too cute, the fires just like a dragon & of course he is literally the G-DRAGON" said a netizen.

"The emotional rollercoaster that is watching these two MVs back to back" commented another X user.

All you need to know about G-Dragon and his recent solo activities

G-Dragon or Kwon Ji-young is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 alongside his fellow BIGBANG members. In 2009, the idol kickstarted his solo career with the release of his first album, Heartbreaker.

Some of his famous tracks include One of Kind, Crayon, Untitled 2014, That XX, and more.

In 2013, he rolled out his second studio album, Coup d'Etat, which was the last official solo release from the idol. Following the same, the idol only participated in BIGBANG's music releases and paused his solo career. In 2024, after a decade of his solo career hiatus, the idol released his first comeback single, POWER, in October.

He followed up this single with another track, HOME SWEET HOME, in November which had the two BIGBANG members, Daesung and Taeyang featuring in the same. He soon revealed the release of his third studio album, an eight-track piece, which was released on February 24, 2025. Here are the tracks on his album, Übermensch:

HOME SWEET HOME POWER TOO BAD DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMANA GYRO-DROP

Also, G-Dragon teased his upcoming solo tour, Übermensch, which is expected to kickstart in March 2025. So far, only the South Korean dates have been revealed. The inaugural two-day concert will take place on March 29 and 30 at the Sun Goyan Stadium.

