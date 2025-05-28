  • home icon
Taehyung leads the pack as BTS soloist with most entries on Billboard Hot 100 chart: Complete list

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified May 28, 2025 21:30 GMT
BTS V and BTS (Image via Weverse/BTS)
Taehyung, and BTS (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, has emerged as the BTS soloist with the highest number of solo credited song entries in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On May 27, 2025, Billboard published a comprehensive update on BTS' solo impact on the Hot 100.

It revealed that all 7 members of the K-pop group have successfully landed solo songs on the chart. According to a Billboard article titled Every Solo Song by a BTS Member to Chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Taehyung leads the list with 4 solo entries where he is the sole credited artist. His charting singles include:

  • Christmas Tree — Peaked at No. 79 (January 8, 2022)
  • Love Me Again — Peaked at No. 96 (August 26, 2023)
  • Slow Dancing — Peaked at No. 51 (September 23, 2023)
  • FRI(END)S — Peaked at No. 65 (March 30, 2024)
In addition to his solo entries, Taehyung also charted with two collaborations:

  • Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin — Peaked at No. 99 (December 14, 2024)
  • White Christmas with Bing Crosby — Peaked at No. 93 (December 21, 2024)
Taehyung (Image via Weverse)
Taehyung (Image via Weverse)

Other BTS members’ solo Billboard Hot 100 entries

According to Billboard, BTS’ journey on the Hot 100 began with DNA in 2017. It then rapidly escalated to major milestones, including six No. 1 hits like Dynamite, Butter, Life Goes On, and My Universe with Coldplay. Over the years, the group has landed multiple entries—both as a full act and through high-profile collaborations with artists like Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Lauv, Jason Derulo, and Steve Aoki.

As per the report, tracks from group albums such as On, Black Swan, and Blue & Grey also made significant chart appearances, as did solo tracks like Filter and My Time. Their more recent entries, including Yet To Come and Take Two, continued to showcase their chart power, even as members began focusing on solo activities and military enlistment.

On the solo front, j-hope became the first BTS member to enter the Hot 100 solo with Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G back in 2019. The remaining members—SUGA (as Agust D), RM, Jin, and Jung Kook—have also recorded solo entries, further expanding BTS’ footprint on the chart. Notably, Jimin and Jungkook have topped the chart individually with Like Crazy and Seven (feat. Latto), respectively.

Here’s a comprehensive list of each BTS member’s solo entries —excluding Taehyung—along with their peak positions and chart dates:

Jin

  • The Astronaut – peaked at No. 51 on November 12, 2022
  • Running Wild – peaked at No. 53 on November 30, 2024
  • Don’t Say You Love Me – peaked at No. 90 in 2025
Jin (Image via Weverse)
Jin (Image via Weverse)

SUGA / Agust D

  • Daechwita – No. 76 on June 6, 2020
  • Girl of My Dreams with Juice WRLD – No. 29 on December 25, 2021
  • That That with PSY – No. 80 on May 14, 2022
  • Haegeum – No. 58 on May 6, 2023
SUGA (Weverse)
SUGA (Weverse)

j-hope

  • Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G – No. 81 on October 12, 2019
  • More – No. 82 on July 16, 2022
  • Arson – No. 96 on July 30, 2022
  • On the Street with J. Cole – No. 60 on March 18, 2023
  • LV Bag with Don Toliver, Pharrell Williams and Speedy – No. 83 on March 8, 2025
  • Sweet Dreams with Miguel – No. 66 on March 22, 2025
  • Mona Lisa – No. 65 on April 5, 2025
j-hope (Image via Weverse)
j-hope (Image via Weverse)

RM

  • Wild Flower with Youjeen – No. 83 on December 17, 2022
  • Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion – No. 36 on September 21, 2024
RM (Image via Weverse)
RM (Image via Weverse)

Jimin

  • Vibe with Taeyang – No. 76 on January 28, 2023
  • Set Me Free Pt. 2 – No. 30 on April 1, 2023
  • Like Crazy – No. 1 on April 8, 2023
  • Angel Pt. 1 with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long – No. 65 on June 3, 2023
  • Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with Loco – No. 88 on July 13, 2024
  • Who – No. 12 on August 10, 2024
Jimin (Image via Weverse)
Jimin (Image via Weverse)

Jungkook

  • Stay Alive – No. 95 on February 26, 2022
  • Left and Right with Charlie Puth – No. 22 on July 9, 2022
  • Seven with Latto – No. 1 on July 29, 2023
  • 3D with Jack Harlow – No. 5 on October 14, 2023
  • Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee – No. 44 on November 4, 2023
  • Standing Next to You – No. 5 on November 18, 2023
  • Never Let Go – No. 97 on June 22, 2024
Jungkook (Image via Weverse)
Jungkook (Image via Weverse)

Meanwhile, the seven BTS members are approaching a group reunion as the last 4 serving members are nearing the end of their mandatory military service. Their military service began in phases between 2022 and 2023 in accordance with South Korea’s conscription laws. The policy requires all able-bodied men to serve for 18 to 21 months.

Jin was the first to complete his service, officially discharged on June 12, 2024. This was followed by j-hope on October 17, 2024. RM and Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023, with Jimin and Jungkook joining the army a day later on December 12.

RM and Taehyung are scheduled to complete their service on June 10, 2025, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to be discharged the following day, June 11. SUGA, who has been assigned to alternative service as a public service worker due to medical reasons, began his duties on September 22, 2023. He is expected to be the last member to return from the service on June 21, 2025.

