"They need to collab"- Fans swoon over KATSEYE's Lara's live cover version of BTS' Jimin's 'Like Crazy

KATSEYE's Lara set social media abuzz on May 25, 2025, with her rendition of BTS' Jimin’s hit track Like Crazy during a live on Weverse. The K-pop star captivated fans with her delivery of the song, drawing praise from fans.

Clips from the live quickly gained traction online as it circulated across social media platforms. Fans flooded timelines with admiration for Lara’s vocal control and her interpretation of the song. The performance sparked excitement across fandoms, with many urging a future collaboration between the BTS member and Lara. One fan wrote,

"They need to collab please"

Fans flooded social media with their excitement with admiration, and praise for her vocal delivery and connection to the song. Many highlighted her breathy tone, emotional expression, and admiration for Jimin, which resonated deeply during the cover.

"I need her to be on be mine track pleaseee pleaseee @BTS_twt @katseyeworld collab ffs," said one netizen.

"LARA SINGING LIKE CRAZY WAS EVERYTHING I NEEDED OMG OMG I love the fact that she's a Jimin stan, how can all Jimin stans be beautiful and hot?" wrote an X user.

"She was feeling that shit omg the vibes of like crazy are incomparable and lara is an amazing vocalist" posted another fan.

"I KNEW SHE WOULD EAT THIS UP CAUSE OF HER BREATHY TONE!!! Her vocal style suits Jimin songs perfectly too iktr," read a comment from another netizen.

In addition to praising Lara’s vocals, several fans highlighted the difficulty of covering Like Crazy, noting its vocal complexity and emotional depth. Many emphasized how the original vocalist’s tone and range make the song challenging to perform, even for experienced singers.

"We as a society don't talk enough about how Jimin vocals are so unique that it's even a little hard for women to sing his songs," mentioned this fan.

"I'm kind of realizing now how difficult "Like Crazy" is to cover, especially since Jimin dances while singing live for his performances! It's not easy to sing the chorus, but the guy performs it as if it's easy, Park Jimin, who are you?" shared an individual on X.

"You never realize how incredible Jimin's voice range is until someone tries to sing his songs, very few can do it well bc of how high he can go and this girl is one of the few that did it justice," said one X user.

"As most of us who's had this song injected in their blood and obsessively listened to jimins vocals on it, I can tell Lara is a a big fan too because she's singing every note intricately the way jimin hits them, and this is a HARD song to sing but she's doing it so well," added this netizen.

Jimin’s Like Crazy: A milestone solo release with global impact

BTS' Park Jimin’s Like Crazy, released on March 24, 2023, stands as one of the most successful solo releases by a BTS member. Released as the second single from his debut solo album Face, the synth-pop song was recorded by Pdogg and Ghstloop.

The song was released in Korean and English versions, with each version having a unique lyrical outlook. While the Korean version speaks of the sorrow of missing a loved one and holding on to memories, the English version speaks of the woes of fame and the fear of losing oneself.

The song entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number one, becoming the first solo South Korean artist to reach the number one spot. Like Crazy entered the UK Singles Chart at number eight, breaking his previous record of Set Me Free Pt.2. It also went number one on the Official MENA Chart, the first time a Korean artist has debuted at number one in North Africa and the Middle East.

Internationally, Like Crazy had a significant presence. It debuted on the Billboard Global 200 at position two with 71.2 million streams and 86,000 sales within its first week. It also debuted at position two on the Global Excl. US chart. The song peaked at the top 10 spots in many countries such as South Korea, India, Singapore, and the Netherlands.

As with Like Crazy's music video, which was directed by Oui Kim, the release acquires a cinematic sheen. Taking a cue from the 2011 film of the same name, the video starts with a hushed dialogue and transitions to symbolic representations of emotional distress. Park navigates through a disorderly nightclub, only to find bizarre objects such as oozing walls and dark corridors, which reflect the song's message of escapism and emotional disintegration.

A brief overview of Lara Raj and KATSEYE

Lara Raj is a 19-year-old American singer and lead vocalist of the K-pop girl group KATSEYE. She first gained recognition as a contestant on the survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, where she was introduced to the public on August 20, 2023.

KATSEYE was formed through a joint effort by HYBE and Geffen Records, following the conclusion of The Debut: Dream Academy. The group consists of six members from different parts of the world, coming together to form a multicultural act that has quickly gained international attention for its energy, talent, and inclusive spirit.

Jimin is scheduled to complete his mandatory military service on June 11, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. Their discharge comes just a day after RM and V, who are set to return on June 10. SUGA will be the last to wrap up his service, with his discharge set for June 21.

