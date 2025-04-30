"Fans should have a say"- Netizens divided over KATSEYE's Lara and Manon's remarks on Weverse Live about Gnarly's negative reception

KATSEYE's Lara and Manon have addressed the negative comments surrounding their latest single, Gnarly, during their most recent Weverse Live. On April 30, 2025, Lara, Manon and Megan hosted a Weverse Live and interacted with fans.

As soon as the song was released, the girls celebrated and then turned to the live comments of netizens who were criticizing the song. Lara said that she understands it is jarring, but still, it is very cool. Suddenly, Manon picks up the camera and states,

"If you get it, you get it and if you don't get it, kindly get the F**k away from us."

Lara then even states that music is subjective, but the listeners should trust the vision.

KATSEYE released their latest single, Gnarly, on April 30, 2025. The song is receiving significant criticism from netizens for its lyrics and concept, which are age-inappropriate for the minor member Yoonchae, who is just 17 years old.

KATSEYE is also accused of mimicking groups like BLACKPINK and AESPA in the styling for the music video of Gnarly, as reported by Kbizoom.

Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts about the single and Lara and Manon's comments regarding the negative reception of the song. One fan remarked that the girls should be open to criticism and "fans should have a say."

"Y'all just have one Ep, y'all not BTS. Girls, our fanbase hasn't grown to the point where you can say stuff like this! you'll chase people away and we need the crowd for ur debut album. Please I get it, y'all are sassy. But please don't hinder yourselves. Fans should have a say," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments persisted on X, where a netizen stated that they are "chasing the fandom away," while another urged them to be "real."

"these two again. let me remind you, girls — you still need to grow your fandom, and you're chasing them away with this diva attitude. this is not the 'yes queen, mothers, slay' moment you think it is," remarked another netizen.

"there is nothing to get... when it's THAT bad.. even without hybe f**king them up bcs of plagiarism accusations/without the fan wars between the Fandoms THE SONG STANDS ON BEING UNBEARABLE. let's be real and not try to gaslight ppl..," reacted a netizen on X.

"sorry i don’t think tesla is cool and you shouldn’t have minors twerking in videos the song itself is really good but morally," added another netizen.

At the same time, many fans defended the group, with one fan saying netizens should move on, while another mentioned that people are not used to artists speaking their minds.

"She's saying don't force yourself to like the song and yall mad??? If you don't like it, that's ok but you don't have to be a b**ch about it. Just move on," said a fan on X.

"kpop stans are sooo used to cause hate trains and say really weird stuff about idols for fun but when artists finally speak up saying yk what we don’t care what you jobless ppl have to say about us then they feel offended lmfao i love you katseye never stop being you pls," wrote a fan on X.

"Y are people mad over this LMAOO clearly you guys arent used to artists speaking their minds da fawk," added another fan.

More about HYBE's global girl group, KATSEYE

The group is based in Los Angeles and consists of six members named Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae.

The girl group was formed via the reality show Dream Academy, which was a joint project between Hybe Corporation and Geffen Records in 2023. They debuted in June 2024 with the single, Debut, which was followed by their single, Touch.

KATSEYE dropped their first EP, SIS (Soft is Strong), in August 2024. The album debuted at No.119 on the Billboard 200 Chart and also topped the Emerging Artist Chart. They kicked off their Asian tour in support of their first EP in September 2024.

In November 2024, they released the theme song for the Netflix animated series, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld.

KATSEYE is all set to perform at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango on May 10, 2025.

