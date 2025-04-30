“There’s a whole minor in that group” — Fans slam KATSEYE’s latest MV ‘Gnarly’ for unsettling fly interaction and s*xual undertones

On April 30, 2025, international pop group KATSEYE revealed their latest track, Gnarly, at 1 pm KST. The accompanying music video highlights the six members — Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae — delivering synchronized performances set against vivid backdrops such as a nightclub and a red carpet.

The visual direction departs from their past image, featuring a more daring approach and an unconventional sound. Soon after its premiere, one segment began drawing attention online.

During the line "I'm the shit," Jeung Yoon-chae and Manon Bannorman are seen on screen, followed by a quick shot of a man slicing into a sandwich filled with two flies engaged in mating.

Online audiences have widely reacted to this moment, noting discomfort with the symbolism and timing. Several comments have pointed out the presence of 17-year-old Yoon-chae, the youngest performer in the group.

"There’s a whole minor in that group what heck was this scene 💀," an X user commented.

Some doubted its intent, while others believed it disrupted the visual flow and could have been excluded.

"Yes ill admit this was weird and unnecessary," a fan remarked.

"Rlly love katseye but i side eye hard so bad in this scene it wasnt nesccecary ....," a user mentioned.

"And there’s moans in the songs like I actually want to know what thought process went on for HxG… the song is “camp,” but mentioning T3sla & the over s*xualized imagery with Yoonchae being a minor… I’m really disappointed. The KATS team should have known better," a netizen said.

Many are calling out double standards in K-pop. They say KATSEYE is getting a pass for suggestive dance moves and moaning sounds, while NewJeans faced harsh backlash for doing far less. Some believe HYBE is using the group's "Western" image to justify pushing boundaries.

"Bsh made his minor idols h*mping on the floor, twerking, lifting their clothes while hip thrusting, giving an mv with suggestive scene with moaning sound. BUT I don't see kpop stans inciting to boycott nor they give the same energy like how they did to NJ's debut era?," a person shared.

"Hybe stans be like she's 17 not 12. Like girl, where was the same energy when all of you are s*xualizing NewJeans? When there is zero percent of them doing anything remotely s*xual," a viewer noted.

"Some part of me thinks that hybe thinks that they can get away with s*xual dance moves, outfits and curse words just because this group is supposed to be “western” and global… is it just me?," another fan added.

KATSEYE’s Gnarly teaser faces plagiarism issues

On April 29, KATSEYE dropped a preview for their single Gnarly, which quickly stirred attention online after users began drawing parallels to previous visuals by BLACKPINK and aespa.

The fast-paced clip showcased bold imagery and detailed styling, which some viewers noted bore resemblances to earlier concepts. Certain outfits were likened to Jisoo's look from her solo release Earthquake, while others recalled Jennie's fashion from BLACKPINK's Shut Down video.

Beyond styling, portions of the teaser were also compared to aespa's Drama music video. Online users pointed out similar aesthetics in backdrops, lighting tones, and camera movements.

Gnarly marks KATSEYE's initial music release of 2025, following earlier songs, Touch and Debut, and their 2024 extended play SIS (Soft Is Strong).

