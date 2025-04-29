"These are just outfits"- Internet defends KATSEYE amid backlash over 'Gnarly' teaser as accusations of copying BLACKPINK and aespa outfits surface

HYBE’s global girl group KATSEYE was under online criticism after releasing the second teaser for their comeback track Gnarly. The single is set to drop on April 30, 2025. The teaser was dropped on April 28, featuring bold visuals, including accessories and edgy fashion. However, some fans of BLACKPINK and aespa have accused the group of copying their styling choices.

In particular, a red furry hat reminded some of BLACKPINK Jennie’s look in Shut Down, while another outfit, a silver-ringed blazer, sparked comparisons to Jisoo’s Earthquake solo debut. A previous teaser was also criticized for allegedly mimicking aespa’s red carpet aesthetic.

Despite the comparisons, many netizens defended KATSEYE. They called the accusations excessive. An X user, @pinkcashcow, wrote,

"Bro these are just outfits can we calm down a little."

Fans of KATSEYE argued that similar fashion choices are common across the pop industry and don’t imply plagiarism.

"No yall are. There’s 38383837 hats like that in kpop. Boy groups have worn them as well. Kpop has always had the same clothes restyled, reused, or just worn. I need yall to touch grass and get a job asap," an X user remarked.

"No artist owns a red carpet like y’all need simple common sense like what is it that y’all don’t understand it’s so embarrassing for to even have the guts to type," another person mentioned.

""Copying" Yet it's just the artists that are wearing the same clothes and artists has been doing the same concepts like these for years," a fan added.

"half of these are literally outfits designed by brands to be universally wearable, and the other half are just delusions you're clinging to because it gives you an excuse to hop on the 'hate hybe groups' bandwagon," a netizen wrote.

Fans of KATSEYE noted that no brand or group owns a particular look and pointed out that fashion trends often overlap, especially with popular designers and stylists working with multiple artists.

"I could put up two hundred more pictures of idols with the same accessory, or the same outfit, you guys are pathetic! You always try to act as if your fav was super original and you created everything when millions of people had already done it before," a fan commented.

"It's just outfits bro chill we have seen this in kpop and even pop for decades now they r just wearing the same brand," another X user wrote.

"Biggest jisoo fan there, but there were similar things doesn't mean they are copying any artist, by your logic eveanother k-pop idols out there are copying eachothers because they in their life time have wore what the other have worn," a netizen remarked.

More about KATSEYE’s comeback, teaser details, and international rise

KATSEYE is a six-member multinational girl group formed through the HYBE x Geffen Records project, The Debut: Dream Academy. They officially debuted in June 2024. The group includes Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae, who represent different countries like South Korea, Switzerland, the Philippines, and the United States.

KATSEYE is known for their diverse appeal and gained attention with their debut mini-album SIS (Soft is Strong) and the viral track Touch, which established their image as bold, dynamic performers.

KATSEYE's upcoming single, Gnarly, set to release on April 30, 2025, marks their first major comeback and promises a more stylish and confident concept. Both teaser videos have attracted massive attention online, not just for the visuals but also for the group's growth since its debut.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up for their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo set to perform across major cities as they reunite with new music and stages.

