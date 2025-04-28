“WAS IT YOONGI?”— Fans left guessing as KATSEYE’s Manon reveals mistaking a BTS member for j-hope in HYBE elevator encounter 

America-based K-pop group KATSEYE’s Manon recently shared an amusing story about a surprise encounter with a BTS member, whom she mistook for j-hope, failing to recognize him. On April 27, 2025, Manon hosted a livestream on Weverse, where she revealed that her group had recently visited the HYBE building.

While using the elevator, she spotted a BTS member and initially thought it was j-hope.

Her fellow group members, Yoonchae and Lara, were with her at the time. Excited, Manon enthusiastically greeted him. However, the BTS member looked startled and responded with a calm, almost poker-faced expression, as claimed by her in the live.

This interaction led fans to speculate that the member might have actually been Suga (Yoongi). Fans pointed out that based on Manon's description, especially the calm reaction and slight resemblance to j-hope, it was likely Suga.

Manon also mentioned that her groupmates later informed her it wasn’t j-hope, confirming it was someone else. Although she didn’t reveal the member’s name even after realizing who it was, the story left fans buzzing with excitement on X, widely assuming it was Yoongi.

“So you’re telling me Manon was in the elevator and she thought she saw jhope so she screamed “omg hi” but it was another member but she won’t say who? what if… WHAT IF IT WAS YOONGI,” a fan exclaimed.

“The way manon copied his facial expression after she said hi in the elevator.... yeah. yoongi crumbs,” a convinced fan said.

“Love how everyone is guessing it’s yoongi based on a 1 sec impersonation,” a fan said.

Other fans continued guessing the member to be Suga.

“I therefore conclude it’s yoongi,” a fan expressed.

“The way this facial expression left me with ZERO doubt as to who it was,” a fan wrote.

“Omg. Someone that looks like jhope? I really thinks its our yoongi,” another fan guessing it was Suga.

KATSEYE's Manon reveals the group's bond with BTS member j-hope

On April 27, Manon of KATSEYE held a solo Weverse live to interact with fans. During the session, she shared the aforementioned story, calling it an embarrassing moment.

She explained that she had been feeling jet-lagged and sick when the incident happened, which made it even more overwhelming. Her initial guess that the BTS member was j-hope stemmed from KATSEYE’s recent meeting with him in Los Angeles.

As the group is based primarily in LA, they attended j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. Since KATSEYE is managed jointly by HYBE and Geffen Records, they were invited backstage to meet him. They even brought sunflowers to greet him, and videos of their interaction quickly went viral online, showing a warm and friendly exchange between the BTS member and the group.

Later, during a group livestream on April 12, KATSEYE revealed that they share a group chat with him. Manon further mentioned in her solo live that he is always kind, funny, and regularly replies to their texts. Due to these fond memories, she instinctively got excited when she thought she saw him in the HYBE elevator.

However, it turned out to be someone else. While many fans believe it was Suga based on Manon’s description, some have different theories. Some speculated it might have been Jin, since he’s the only BTS member, except j-hope, active outside of the military currently.

Others guessed it could have been V, pointing out that his unpredictable personality and range of expressions could explain the poker face reaction. A few even suggested RM, since he was recently spotted attending a Coldplay concert with PSY.

However, many dismissed this guess due to the significant height and build difference between RM and j-hope.

This adorable and humorous incident has only made fans even more eager for BTS' full return. Less than 60 days remain until all members are officially discharged from military service.

