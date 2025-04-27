From Love Me Again to Sweet Night: BTS' Taehyung's 5 most-streamed solo songs on Spotify

Kim Taehyung (V) of BTS has become a streaming powerhouse in his own right. As of April 27, 2025, his five most-streamed solo tracks on Spotify are Love Me Again, FRI(END)S, Slow Dancing, Christmas Tree, and Sweet Night.

Ad

Together they showcase Taehyung’s range – from pop to OST ballads – and have each racked up hundreds of millions of plays. All five tracks have crossed the 400‑million‑stream mark, with Love Me Again exceeding one billion plays on Spotify.

BTS' Taehyung’s move to solo work has been successful. From chart milestones to multi-platinum sales and billions of streams, Love Me Again through Sweet Night demonstrate Taehyung’s broad appeal.

Ad

Trending

Exploring Kim Taehyung's billion-stream hits, Billboard entrants, and more

Slow Dancing and Love Me Again are from or are associated with V’s debut solo album Layover (September 8, 2023). Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart – tying the record (with BTS members Jimin and Suga) for the highest-charting K-pop solo album.

The album moved roughly 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 2.1 million physical sales – the highest first-week sales ever for a Korean solo act. BigHit Music announced that Layover became the fastest K-pop solo album to reach 500 million Spotify streams, doing so in just 33 days.

Ad

It eventually surpassed 2 billion total streams on Spotify by October 2024. Remarkably, every track on Layover debuted on Spotify’s global weekly chart – the first time a K-pop solo artist has achieved that feat.

Here are the 5 songs by Taehyung with the highest stream counts:

1) Love Me Again — The billion-stream Billboard hit

Love Me Again — The billion-stream Billboard hit. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

Love Me Again, released on August 10, 2023 as a pre-release single from V’s solo debut album Layover, is his most-streamed track. It has amassed on the order of 1.04 billion Spotify streams by April 2025.

Ad

The song debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his first solo entry on that chart. Its music video, shot in the caves of Mallorca, also proved popular. By August 2024, it had surpassed 100 million YouTube views. Fans praised the song’s vintage feel and his vocals.

2) FRI(END)S — The fast-rising Spotify chart-topper

FRI(END)S — The fast-rising Spotify chart-topper. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

Taehyung’s English solo single, FRI(END)S, was released on March 15, 2024. By late 2024, the song had topped 400 million Spotify streams, and continues climbing toward the half‑billion mark. It logged 4.728 million Spotify streams on its first day, debuting at No. 7 on the global Spotify chart, the highest first-day total for any K-pop song in 2024.

Ad

In the U.S., it debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 (week of March 30, 2024), marking Taehyung’s fourth solo entry on that chart (after Christmas Tree, Love Me Again, and later Slow Dancing). The song also hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and reached the Top 5 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

3) Slow Dancing – The Billboard Top-50 title track

Slow Dancing – The Billboard Top-50 title track. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

Slow Dancing, the official lead single from Layover, continued Taehyung’s solo streak. The track has garnered just under 500 million streams (over 492 million by spring 2025). According to Korea JoongAng Daily, it debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 (Sept. 2023), V’s highest entry to date and the first K‑pop solo title track to crack the Hot 100 in nearly four years.

Ad

It also did strongly on Billboard’s other charts, ranking No. 2 on Digital Song Sales and peaking within the Global Top 5. While Slow Dancing had a sleek, slice-of-life‑inspired video, its appeal mostly came from Taehyung’s smooth vocals and retro-pop sound.

4) Christmas Tree – The milestone OST ballad

Christmas Tree – The milestone OST ballad. (Image via YouTube/MOSTCONTENTS)

Christmas Tree, Taehyung’s 2021 original soundtrack for the drama Our Beloved Summer, is another streaming giant. This tender winter-themed duet has exceeded 445 million streams on Spotify as of April 2025. In early 2022, Billboard noted that the song debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, making V the first Korean soloist ever to debut at the top of that chart.

Ad

It also landed at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 (February 2022), marking V’s first solo appearance on that ranking.

5) Sweet Night – The record-breaking OST hit

Sweet Night – The record-breaking OST hit. (Image via YouTube/ VLENDING 블렌딩)

Sweet Night, V’s ballad for the hit JTBC drama Itaewon Class (released in March 2020), is his fifth most-streamed solo song. It has amassed 416 million Spotify streams by April 2025. This self-composed indie-tinged track earned V the unofficial title of “OST King”. Sweet Night did not chart on the U.S. Hot 100, but it became the second-best-selling song in the US the week it was released

Ad

By April 2023, Allkpop reported that the song had become the first Korean drama OST to exceed 300 million Spotify streams, and by late 2024 fan charts were celebrating its 400-million mark. On YouTube, the official MV crossed 100 million views in October 2023 – a remarkable feat for a Korean drama OST, and V’s second solo video (after Winter Bear) to hit that milestone.

Taehyung's OST tracks and Layover era firmly established him not just as one quarter of the world’s biggest boy band, but as a major solo star in his own right, drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More