“Shippers making celebrities uncomfortable” — Fans slam netizens for asking Lara about dating other KATSEYE members; idol responds

On April 16, 2025, KATSEYE's Lara slammed a netizen for asking inappropriate questions about her s*xuality and whether she was dating her bandmates Manon Bannerman and Daniela Avazini.

KATSEYE's Lara Raj recently addressed and dismissed rumors suggesting romantic involvement with her fellow group members, emphasizing their bond as akin to sisterhood. She wrote:

"Sorry, hate to be the bearer of bad news, me, Manon, and Dani are not dating each other. We are actually best friends...in a girl group. I think that would feel like incest, thank you."

The controversy began when Lara came out as queer via a Weverse post earlier in 2025. In a previous Weverse chat, she identified herself as queer, using the term "half fruitcake" to describe her identity. She shared that she had known about her s*xuality since childhood and expressed gratitude for the support she received from fans after coming out.

The K-pop idol from Geffen Records had also liked and reposted several TikToks on queer and Pride content. Fans have since rallied behind her, condemning the unwarranted speculations. One user tweeted:

"Shippers making celebrities uncomfortable, fish found in water…"

Despite her transparency, some netizens have continued speculating about her group relationships. Fans pointed out that such speculations are invasive and disrespectful to the members' personal boundaries.

"People gotta remember that these girls are not Korean idols. They will in fact respond to stupidity and let you know you're making them uncomfortable. The lack of decorum and home training in K-pop fan spaces sometimes is very embarrassing," a fan wrote.

"Please respect lara. Her being a queer woman isn’t an opportunity to insinuate her friendships and sisterhoods are romantic. It’s not okay fan behavior to turn girl group dynamics into ships and uncomfortable conversations," another fan said.

"Just bc Lara is queer doesnt mean shes in love with all her female friends lets get serious please," another fan added.

Several fans lauded Lara for "speaking up against what is not acceptable" and clearly setting boundaries. A few fans stated that other K-pop idols and groups need to do the same to keep their fandoms in check.

"I'm so glad and proud of her for speaking up against what is not acceptable," a fan remarked.

"And this applies to all the shippers who are making delusional theories in their heads, those people are like brother/sisters, they're NOT dating," another fan added.

"The way what she’s saying could be applied to basically all bg and gg…if you, as a fan, still choose to be delusional about the ship you made up in your head, at least don’t push your narrative onto the idols themselves??? like PLEASE have some respect?? and SELF respect tbh," another fan wrote.

KATSEYE: Meet the six members redefining the global K-pop girl group

KATSEYE, a girl group formed through the collaboration of HYBE and Geffen Records, quickly captured global attention with their diverse backgrounds and dynamic performances. Emerging from the reality competition The Debut: Dream Academy, the group comprises six talented individuals.

The members are as follows:

1) Sophia Laforteza (Philippines)

Sophia, 22, hails from Manila and leads KATSEYE. Her passion for music and performance began at a young age, and she honed her skills over years of dedication. Sophia's leadership qualities and vocal prowess have been instrumental in shaping the group's identity.

2) Manon Bannerman (Switzerland)

Representing Zurich, Manon, 22, brings the group a blend of European flair and artistic depth. Her dance and performance arts background adds a distinctive edge to KATSEYE's choreography.

3) Daniela Avanzini (USA)

Daniela, 20 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia, infuses the group with her vibrant energy and Latin heritage. Her early exposure to dance and performance serves to enhance her image as an artist. Daniela's contributions reflect KATSEYE's commitment to embracing diverse cultural narratives within their music.

4) Lara Raj (India-USA)

Lara Raj, 19, is based in Los Angeles and offers a rich tapestry of cultural influences, including her Indian heritage. Her artistic versatility and openness about her identity have resonated with fans. Lara plays a crucial role in KATSEYE as its lead vocalist.

5) Megan Skiendiel (USA)

Originating from Honolulu, Hawaii, Megan, who is 19 years old, brings a unique perspective shaped by her multicultural background. Her experiences follows KATSEYE's narrative of emphasizing themes of inclusivity and representation.

6) Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea)

Yoonchae, from Seoul, bridges the group's connection to K-pop traditions. She is the youngest member of the group, only 17 years old. Her rigorous training and understanding of the genre's intricacies provide KATSEYE with a solid foundation in performance.

KATSEYE's formation through The Debut: Dream Academy involved a meticulous selection process, narrowing down from over 120,000 applicants to the final six members. This journey was documented in the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, offering fans an intimate look into the group's development.

