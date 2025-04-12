"Imagine getting a morning text from hobi"- Fans react as KATSEYE reveal they share a group chat with BTS' j-hope during their recent Weverse live

On Saturday, April 12, the global girl group KATSEYE kickstarted a livestream on Weverse where they talked about their friendship with BTS' j-hope. During the livestream, the members stated that they share a group chat with him where they converse about several things.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

They continued to talk about their recent conversations where the members were giving him Filipino food recommendations given that he is currently in Manila, Philippines, for his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. Soon after, one morning, the idol reportedly sent pictures of the food he was having in Manila based on what the KATSEYE members had recommended.

When this part of the livestream appeared on the internet, fans couldn't help but cherish the wholesome interactions between the two artists. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

Ad

"imagine getting a morning text from hobi"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"hobi’s mission to be the best senior possible is very serious to him" said a fan on X.

"the way sophia is fangirling even after becoming friends with hobi, she’s in this army sh*t for life" added another fan.

"hobi adopted them omg" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how adorable the interaction between the two artists was.

Ad

"MY BABIES, THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND!! AS AN ARMYEYEKON THIS IS LITERALLY EVERYTHING TO ME!!!!" stated a fan.

"OMG THEY HAVE GROUP CHAT WITH HIIMMMM!! HOBI BEST SUNBAE" added an X user.

"That girl Sophia is right behind Yunjin as a successful ARMY getting interactions with Hobi... How lucky..." said a netizen.

Ad

"Did I read it right? They have a GROUP CHAT with THE Jung Hoseok? Wow, that's incredible" commented another X user.

All you need to know about the global girl group, KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a six-piece global girl group that debuted in June 2024. The members are Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae, coming from various contries including the Phillippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. They are based in Los Angeles, California, and are housed under two agencies, HYBE Labels and Geffen Records.

Ad

The global group came alive through the reality survival program conducted in 2023 called Dream Academy. The show was organized through a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records, and out of the 20 female trainees that particiapted in the show, six of the members made it to the debut lineup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

KATSEYE rolled out their first single in June 2024 called Debut, which was soon followed by a breakthrough single called Touch. The single soon broke the internet with its lyrics and choreography. They also collaborated with TXT's YEONJUN to release another version of the track.

In August 2024, KATSEYE released their first EP called SIS (Soft Is Strong). On the other hand, they also released an OST for the American animated supernatural TV show, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, called Flame. Additionally, they also put forth a documentary called Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which showcased the various prepartations for their then-upcoming debut.

Ad

In terms of recognition, in less than a year since their debut, they've been nominated for three awards. These awards included Hanteo Music Awards' Female Rookie of the Year in 2024, iHeartRadio Music Awards' Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge for their song Touch, and iHeartRadio Music Awards' Favorie On Screen for their documentary in 2025.

As the global girl group continues to grow in the music industry, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the members have in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More