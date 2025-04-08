"OMG THEY ARE SO SWEET" - Fans react as KATSEYE attends HOTS concert in LA, bringing sunflowers for BTS' j-hope

On April 6, 2025, HYBE's rookie group, KATSEYE, attended BTS' j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert at the BMO Stadium. The fans even spotted sunflowers that the girl group bought to present to the BTS member.

Later, KATSEYE member Sophia took to Weverse and shared that she was endlessly inspired. She shared, as reported by X account, @weversekatseye,

"i'm still on such a high from jhopes concert i stan the right group. he is genuinely so amazing i'm so endlessly inspired."

She even shared that the flowers were for him. She said,

"i had flowers cause they were for him."

For the unversed, KATSEYE is a Los Angeles-based group and has six members, namely, Manon, Sophia, Lara, Daniela, Megan and Yoonchae. The sextet is referred to as a 'global girl group' because its members come from different countries.

The group was formed through the reality show Dream Academy, a joint venture between HYBE and Geffen Records that aired in 2023. They officially debuted in June 2024 with the single, Debut, followed by Touch. They also released their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), in August 2024.

Fans expressed their thoughts on X, about the girl group meeting and presenting j-hope with sunflowers. One fan remarked that they are "so sweet".

"The way Katseye's Sophia along with her bandmates brought sunflowers to hobi after they meet on backstage,how she went: im still on such a high from jhope concert, i stan the right group. He is so genuinely amazing. I'm so endlessly inspired. OMG THEY ARE SO SWEET," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, where one fan claimed to love the group while another fan found the gesture quite cute.

"and they came with a bouquet of flowers. okay love these katseye girls," commented another fan.

"they brought him sunflowers… OHMYGOD I MIGHT JUST CRY. THAT’S REALLY CUTE!" remarked another fan.

"I just found out Katseye members bought Hobi sunflowers," reacted another fan.

More reactions indicated excitement about the pictures, TikToks, and interactions that followed, while another referred to them as "sweet. " One fan praised j-hope, claiming he is a true artist and a role model.

"KATSEYE IS AT JHOPES CONCERT WE’RE GETTING PICTURES, INTERACTIONS AND A TIKTOK YALL IM SO EXCITED RAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH," exclaimed another fan.

" Aww they're really so much sweet," wrote another fan.

"j-hope is a true artist and role model," added another fan.

More about j-hope solo's tour, Hope on the Stage

j-hope's Hope on the Stage World tour marks his debut solo tour as a soloist. It supports his debut album, Jack in the Box, and his EP, Hope on the Street Vol.1

The tour kicked off with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. It then made its way to the United States, with 10 performances across major cities, including two shows in Mexico. The tour will then proceed in Asia with stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan, and Osaka.

Here is the rest of the schedule for j-hope's Hope on the Stage World Tour.

April 12 - Manila, The Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13 - Manila, The Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

April 20 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

April 26 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

j-hope will also headline the Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 & 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

