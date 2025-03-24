“So proud of her” — Fans laud KATSEYE’s Lara for coming out as queer in a heartfelt Weverse post

On March 24, 2025, media accounts @AboutMusicYT and @PopBase reported that KATSEYE's Lara openly shared her queer identity with fans.

She used the term "fruitcake" to describe her s*xual orientation and expressed gratitude for the support from fans. The idol emphasized the importance of authenticity and hoped her openness would inspire others to embrace their true selves.

In her Weverse text message, Lara wrote:

"I knew I was half fruitcake when I was like 8 so I really was wanting everybody. honestly probably before 8. Isn't half fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying. You know in Dream Academy when it came out I was really really scared tbh, I didn't know if people would accept me and I rly thought it might ruin my chances of getting in."

She continued, sharing how her team members and the crew were extremely supportive of her decision and made her "feel so confident" in her own identity.

"And then you all were so so nice about it and gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am, so I love you for that."

The response from EYEKONs was positive. Fans flooded social media platforms with messages of love, pride, and encouragement, celebrating Lara's courage and honesty.

One fan wrote on X:

"Lara triple came out on voice message that she likes women. Though Katseye aren't technically kpop, they are under Hybe through Geffin. This makes Lara the first openly queer idol under a giant label. I'm tearing up... I'm so proud of her."

Supporters praised Lara's openness about her identity, noting its significance within the K-pop industry, where personal lives are often kept private.

"Love and admiration for her..She's showing so much courage to address this publicly being a celeb... But somewhere a young girl would feel seen & heard & less panicked to find herself attracted to both the genders..More power to her," a fan wrote.

"So much love and admiration for Lara's bravery and vulnerability! Sharing her true self with the world takes courage, and it's amazing to see how the support of fans has empowered her to be confident and proud of who she is!!!!!!" another fan wrote.

"This is actually so revolutionary for kpop and she’s paving the way for so many other kpop idols omg," another fan added.

Others called her "inspiring" for coming out and challenging traditional norms openly.

"Lara's honesty and confidence are really inspiring," a fan wrote.

"Thank god she's not fully under the kpop thing if she was a kpop idol she would never be able to come out," another fan added.

"Omg this so brave good for her," another fan remarked.

HYBE Corporation and Geffen Records' first global K-pop group KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a dynamic six-member girl group formed through a collaboration between HYBE Corporation and Geffen Records.

The inception of KATSEYE traces back to November 2021, when HYBE and Geffen Records initiated a global audition process, attracting over 120,000 applicants. This extensive search culminated in the reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, which aired from August to November 2023.

The series documented the selection journey, ultimately unveiling the final lineup:

Sophia Laforteza from the Philippines

from the Philippines Lara Rajagopalan from India - United States

from India - United States Yoonchae Jeung from South Korea

from South Korea Megan Skiendiel from the United States

from the United States Daniela Avanzini from Mexico

from Mexico Manon Bannerman from Switzerland

KATSEYE officially debuted on June 28, 2024, with the single Debut. The accompanying music video was filmed in Medellín, Colombia. It amassed over 2.33 million views within three days.

Following this, they released Touch on July 26. The track peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Their debut extended play (EP), titled SIS (Soft Is Strong), was released on August 16, 2024. The five-track EP debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200. In November 2024, they contributed Flame, the theme song of the Netflix animated series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld.

The group's formation and journey were chronicled in the Netflix documentary series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, directed by Nadia Hallgren. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

