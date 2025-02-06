“We’re getting dance challenges” — Fans anticipate as BTS' j-hope shares receiving a signed album from KATSEYE

On February 6, 2025, BTS' j-hope posted an Instagram story showing KATSEYE’s signed album. The Blue Side vocalist received the girl group’s SIS (Soft Is Strong) signed album and a heartfelt message. The girl group SIS came out in August 2024.

KATSEYE thanked BTS' j-hope for his advice and also expressed their gratitude for the appreciation they received from him. As translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts, the note read,

“Hello, we're Katseye. We're so honored to receive your advice today. As an artist, the path you've walked on is adjusted to love! Thank you so much for your appreciation and inspiration. We've worked on the album with our fans, so please enjoy our album. Let's spend some precious time!.”

K-pop fans were ecstatic to see this interaction between BTS' j-hope and KATSEYE, so they bombarded the internet with speculation about their collaboration on a dance challenge video. One user on X stated:

“bts knows katseye....... THEY KNOW EACH OTHER, next thing we're getting dance challenges... maybe even a collab.......”

Many reactions to BTS' j-hope and KATSEYE’’s latest interaction were seen online. While some anticipated that the girl group might become the front act or the guest on Hobi’s upcoming tour, others hoped for a collab between the two K-pop acts. Another fan requested their joint TikTok dance video on the girl group’s song Touch.

“Katseye will be the front act or guest of J-Hope on his upcoming US leg tour !,” a fan commented.

“i need j-hope x katseye tiktok challenge PLS touch!,” a fan said.

“i cant wait for the bts katseye meet up once all the boys are out,” commented another fan.

“The next step should be a TikTok challenge together,” wrote another fan.

Some praised BTS' j-hope as a supportive senior, while others complimented Hobi for being humble to the emerging girl's group.

“We’re finally starting to get our BTS x Katseye interactions armykons how we feeling,” stated an admirer.

“He’s so humble and happy. Hobi you deserve the world,” commented an admirer.

“One step closer, katseye becomes the opening act for jhope concert. LA stop at BMO stadium,” another fan stated.

“Hobi the supportive senior he is... He never turns down his juniors when they seek his advice, he posts the albums they give him like precious items, we've been saying: BTS are the seniors they never had,” a fan stated.

BTS' j-hope will commence his global tour on February 28

Following his recent performance at Paris’ Gala des Pièces Jaunes on January 23, the BTS’ j-hope is gearing up for his global tour, HOPE ON THE STREET, on February 28, 2025. On January 10, BTS' j-hope presented the outline for his eagerly awaited HOPE ON THE STREET global tour. The specific details of the locations, dates, and venues are included below.

South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

North America:

March 22, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

In related news, BTS' j-hope recently came on TikTok after creating his new account on January 24, 2024. Since creating his account, the idol has been active on TikTok, posting several dance challenges almost daily. Hobi did Chris Brown’s Angel Numbers, Doechii's Denial Is A River, and Wall Dance challenges recently.

