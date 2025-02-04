“COLLAB CONFIRMED”—Fans anticipate as BTS' j-hope posts a new TikTok video with Doechii’s song ‘Denial Is A River’

BTS' j-hope recently made headlines for his latest TikTok post. On February 3, 2025, the Blue Side vocalist posted a new TikTok video grooving to Doechii's single Denial Is A River. The video was shared with a caption:

“When I breathe, U breathe. D-25”

For those unfamiliar, Doechii is a popular American rapper and singer, whose song Denial In A River came out on January 2, 2025. The video’s caption sparked several speculations among BTS' j-hope’s fans as many thought it was an indication of their upcoming collaboration.

Consequently, fans of BTS' j-hope flooded the internet with their anticipation for a joint project between Hobi and Doechii.

“COLLAB CONFIRMED” a fan stated.

Many other reactions for the potential collaboration between BTS' j-hope and Doechii were seen online. While some wrote it could be a hint of a collab for j-hope’s new album, others claimed that the video was just a teaser of the duo’s upcoming work.

“Also look at his caption, why is he counting down D-25 which exactly Feb 27, Friday and using Doechii sound on his video I'm sensing a collaboration maybe on his album. His album probably has multiple hip-hop collaborations cause we already have Don for LV Bag,” a fan commented.

“COLLAB WHEN ?!??? (we love being delulu),” a fan asked.

“They have a collab album coming up soon!!!! This are teasers,” stated another fan.

“Neva play was my most streamed song in 2024, and if this collab happens then you know what will be my most streamed song for 2025. Bangtan with the ultra talented rap ladies is what the music industry NEEDS,” commented another fan.

Some said that it is a much needed collab, while others said the two singers perfectly match each other’s energy. Several fans pointed out that "something is coming up in 25 days," as mentioned in the video’s caption.

“This collaboration would be one of the greatest because they’d PERFECTLY match each others energy my god please give it to me,” stated a fan.

“PLEASE GOD PLEASE HEAR MY PRAYERS PLEASE I NEED A HOBI X DOECHII COLLAB PLEASE LORD,” wrote another admirer.

“Collab of the century if real I will promptly be forgetting about this so I don’t get my hopes up,” commented an admirer.

“SOMETHING'S COMING UP IN 25 DAYS!!!!!!!! ARGHHHHHHHH FINALLYYY,” wrote a fan.

BTS' j-hope created his new TikTok account on January 24

On January 24, 2025, Hobi posted an Instagram story with a TikTok clip that showed the time "02:28" and the words "i am ur hope" displaying on the screen, as well as a link to the social network's app. TikTok Korea's official X account also posted a clip of the Daydream singer with the message to welcome him. TikTok's caption reads:

“HOPE ON THE TIKTOK @bts_bighit Welcome to TikTok, Jaeheehooooop~! TikTok users feel like they're on a cloud every day...”

Shortly after unveiling his TikTok account, the BTS member shared a post supposedly indicating another date, which fans speculated was March 7. Fans quickly noticed both his Instagram story and TikTok's new post, which sparked curiosity regarding the idol's upcoming events on the platform. So far, there is no update on March 7.

In related news, BTS' j-hope is also gearing for his upcoming world tour that is set to begin on February 28, 2025. His tour, titled HOPE ON THE STREET, will start in South Korea and then taken to China, Taiwan, Singapore, USA, Mexico, and more locations.

