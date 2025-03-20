Jade Carey comes out as queer as she reveals her girlfriend

Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey recently shared an update about her personal life. The soon to be 25-year-old gymnast has confirmed her relationship with content manager Aimee Sinacola.

Ad

Carey recently posted updates about her relationship on her Instagram handle along with some photographs of herself and Carey, including a snapshot where Carey grinned with an Olympic medal around her neck. The American gymnast wrote in the caption,

"happy 🤍🔐✨💌"

Ad

Trending

Sinacola responded by sharing the snapshot on her Instagram story, with the following caption,

"ily 🤍"

Screengrab of Aimee Sinacola's Instagram story about Jade Carey [Image Source : Aimee Sinacola's Instagram]

For the unversed, Sinacola has been the director of creative content at the University of Oregon, which is also the alma mater of Carey. Sinacola has been supportive of Carey since a long time, including the Olympic trials and the Paris Olympics and has posted multiple photos with her on her Instagram profile. However, it was not until March 2025, that the couple announced their relationship publicly.

Ad

Jade Carey recently contributed in the thumping victory of Oregon State Beavers at a recent gymnastics event, where they defeated Air Force Women's Gymnastics by a comfortable margin of 197.700 - 194.700. She was also nominated for the prestigious AAI award, alongside gymnasts like Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis, Aleah Finnegan etc.

Jade Carey opens up about her collegiate gymnastics journey

Jade Carey talks about her collegiate gymnastics journey [Image Source : Getty]

The current season of collegiate gymnastics will also be the final one for Jade Carey, who had made her debut in the 2022 season. The 24-year-old gymnast recently opened up about her journey so far, and why her focus is now more on celebrating what she has achieved so far, rather than perfection.

Ad

In her conversation with KVAL, Carey mentioned,

"I just want to be able to celebrate everything that I have done and everything that I'm continuing to do and not being too hard on myself. I'm definitely a perfectionist and want to have everything perfect. And so not trying too hard to make those things happen but just to be myself and let them happen."

Ad

Carey also talked about how her hard work has paid off, as she further mentioned,

"It just makes me feel like all the hard work that I've put in over the years pays off and now I kind of just get to step back and enjoy it. I obviously still work really hard and try to set a good example in the gym and be a leader on this team, but it just makes me feel good that I know that I've given everything that I have and that it's paying off.”

Jade Carey has clinched five individual medals at the NCAA Championships, including two silver medals in the all-around event and the floor exercise event at the NCAA Championships held in Fort Worth last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback