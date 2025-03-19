Jade Carey named finalist for prestigious award amid impressive senior year for Oregon State Beavers

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey, has been nominated for the prestigious AAI Award. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in women’s gymnastics. The prominent artistic gymnast represents the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team.

The Oregon State Beavers recently defeated the Air Force Women's Gymnastics with a concluding score of 197.700–194.700. Carey registered perfect scores in two events against the Air Force: the beam event and the floor event. She attained 9.975 on the bars and 9.950 on the vault event.

She scored her career best with an overall score of 39.925 and has won all-around and beam events titles in all her ten matches this season. The iconic artistic gymnast is one of the most decorated collegiate gymnasts and has clinched two Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year awards and has a total of 117 event titles.

Along with these prominent accolades, she also holds five medals from NCAA championships and has secured seven Pac-12 titles. Against the Air Force, the team finished with a season-high score in front of a record crowd of 9,042 fans at the Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon.

For her numerous accomplishments, she has received a nomination for the AAI Awards, which are given to the most talented senior female gymnasts. Along with Carey, Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis, Aleah Finnegan, Grace McCallum, and Leanne Wong have also received notable nominations.

When Jade Carey opened up about the prospect of winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with ‘Golden Girls’

Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jade Carey is one of the top artistic gymnasts and has collected notable achievements at state and international gymnast competitions. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, she was selected as a member of the ‘Golden Girls,” the team that included arguably the most decorated artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, along with Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera. During her interview with Elle, Carey shared her thoughts regarding the competition. She shared:

“I think this is probably the hardest it’s been in a really long time to even make the team. Winning team gold would mean a lot to us girls who do make the team, because we want to show that we’re stronger than we were before.”

She continued,

“It’s not always easy to just come together and be a team right away, because we’re from all different gyms around the whole country. But we’ve seen each other enough at camps and have competed against each other at competitions. We all have a common goal.”

She won her first individual Olympic gold medal in the floor exercise event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is a three-time gold medalist in the Pan American Championships.

