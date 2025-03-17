Jade Carey and former Oregon State Beavers teammate Kayla Bird share heartfelt moment as they pose in front of Gill Coliseum after senior night

Jade Carey and Kayla Bird posed in front of Gill Coliseum and exuded pride in fulfilling the dream she had since she was a 14-year-old. Carey came fresh off a stellar streak of performances in front of a record crowd against the Air Force Falcons on March 15, 2025.

Jade Carey has been showcasing her A-game on the gymnastics mat since resuming her classes with the Oregon State Beavers, after the Paris Olympics. She debuted in the 2025 season with a tri-meet between Beavers, UCLA, and California at the Pacific Coast Challenge, and currently boasts off 12 Pac-12 titles, five NCAA Championships podiums, and numerous other accolades.

In most of the meets follwoing her debut, the Olympian racked up the all-around, beam, and vault tiles, and received weekly honors. She won the all-around podium for the eighth time at the 2025 Metroplex Challenge, becoming the only Beaver gymnast to surpass the 39-plus all-around mark.

On March 15, 2025, Carey witnessed a record crowd at Gill Coliseum, where she recorded perfect scores to make history on Senior Night. Shortly after, she posed in front of the facility and expressed how a dream she dreamt as a 14-year-old came true.

"Our 14 year old dreams came true"

Jade Carey poses with Kayla Bird in front of Gill Coliseum; Instagram - @jadecarey

The 24-year-old earned 9.975 on the uneven bars, 9.950 on the vault, and 10s on the beam and floor. She ended her day with a career-best 39.925. Her perfect score on the beam made her the fourth NCAA gymnast to win her second Gym Slam.

On Saturday, Gill Coliseum witnessed a proud record of 9,042 fans who flocked to watch the gymnasts perform. The Beavers won 197.700 and outpaced the Air Force Falcons, who finished in 194.700.

Jade Carey once confirmed that she would not participate in elite competitions in 2025

Carey at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey officially signed with Oregon State University in 2017 and enrolled in classes for the 2020-21 school year. She debuted in January 2022 and outright won the all-around with her impressive displays. As one of the most formidable NCAA gymnasts, Carey will look to bag NCAA titles this year.

Moreover, she also confirmed her absence from any elite competition this year.

"I feel like I can’t really [hold back]. I like to dive right in, but I’m excited to be able to really focus on my team this year. I’m not doing elite this year, so I just have them to focus on and that’s it. I’m really excited to jump in with them and be a leader and help get them to where we want to go.” (via Olympics.com)

Carey won the team gold and bronze on the vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She amassed seven World medals with her performances over the years.

