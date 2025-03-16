Oregon State Beavers' Jade Carey shares 4-word reaction as program records highest meet attendance in history

American artistic gymnast Jade Carey shared a joyful reaction at Oregan State Beavers' record-breaking attendance at the Gill Coliseum. An attendance of 9,042 fans was recorded at the meet between Oregon State and the Air Force Falcons on March 15, Monday.

Ad

The 24-year-old Carey achieved a career-high all-around score of 39.925 at the meet, as the Beavers recorded a season-high score of 197.700. Carey played a huge role as the Oregon State Beavers clinched the victory against the Falcons.

On the record-breaking attendance, Carey shared her reaction on an Instagram story with the caption:

"Beaver Nation showed up!!"

Carey shared the news of the record-breaking attendance on her Instagram, where she has over 600,000 followers.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Carey's Instagram (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

The two-time Olympic gold medalist Carey has represented the Oregon State Beavers since making her debut in the NCAA Championships in 2022. Carey has had quite an unusual career, competing in collegiate and elite gymnastics.

Ad

Carey has a total of ten (10) Olympic and World Championship medals combined, with the most recent being the gold medal she won representing the US Women's team at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Carey announced that she would be competing for the Beavers in the 2025 season after the Olympics, which will be her fourth and final season in collegiate gymnastics due to eligibility.

Olympian Jade Carey shares heartwarming pictures of her interaction with young gymnasts during Precious Treasures invitational

Jade Carey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image via Getty)

Three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey shared some happy pictures of her alongside young gymnasts at the Precious Treasures invitational where she was a special guest.

Ad

The invitational was held between Feb 27 - March 2 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center in Georgia.

Carey shared the pictures on Instagram, as she posed with young fans at the invitational.

Jade Carey with young gymnasts at the Precious Treasures Invitational (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

Still taken from Carey's Instagram stories (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

Carey attended the invitational as a special guest where she participated in meet-and-greets, alongside attending a private breakfast banquet with the top 20 overall fundraisers of the Precious Treasures invitational.

The 24-year-old from Arizona has represented the Oregon State Beavers in collegiate gymnastics for three years now and looks set to complete her fourth and final year for the Beavers. Her next competition for Team USA is currently not scheduled for 2025 as she looks to cap her collegiate gymnastic season on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback