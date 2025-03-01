Jade Carey makes feelings known as Oregon State places third at Stanford Quad

American gymnast Jade Carey made her feelings known after her side, Oregon Beavers, faced a defeat at the Stanford quad meet. The event took place on Friday (February 28), where the Beavers posted a score of 196.625 to finish third.

However, California and Stanford performed better than Carey's side and finished with scores of 197.675 and 197.025, respectively. UC Davis finished behind Oregon Beavers with a tally of 195.300.

Carey didn't compete in the event as Jennifer McMillan impressed with her all-around score of 39.075. Following the meet, the 24-year-old Carey took to her Instagram handle to share the results of the meet and also expressed her pride in her teammates despite the loss. Carey captioned her story:

"These girls are special proud beyond words."

Screenshot of Carey's Instagram story featuring her reaction to loss at the Stanford quad meet (Image via: Carey's Instagram@jadecarey)

Jade Carey's Oregon Beavers will be up against San Jose State in their next meet scheduled on Sunday, March 9.

Jade Carey opens up about her mindset regarding the final year of her collegiate career

Carey competing for Oregon State Beavers at the Neville Arena during a meet against Auburn on Jan 24 (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently shared her feelings regarding 2025 being the final year of her collegiate career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has accumulated five national medals so far in her collegiate career but has yet to win a gold title.

In a recent interview, Jade Carey shared that she is looking to enjoy her remaining days, celebrate her last final year of college and not put pressure on herself. Additonally, she also mentioned that she is looking to take things as they come and just enjoy the process. She said (via KVAL.com):

"I just want to be able to celebrate everything that I have done and everything that I'm continuing to do and not being too hard on myself. I'm definitely a perfectionist and wanting to have everything perfect. And so not trying too hard to make those things happen but just to be myself and let them happen. It just makes me feel like all the hard work that I've put in over the years pays off and now I kind of just get to step back and enjoy it."

During her conversation, Jade Carey also stated that she wants to be remembered as an individual and a helpful teammate within the program and not just as a formidable gymnast.

