Oregon State Beavers' Jade Carey registers impressive season-best all-around feat against San Jose State

Jade Carey posted the season's highest all-around score in Oregon State Beavers' dominant win over San Jose State on Sunday, March 9. It marked the Olympian's ninth all-around win in as many appearances in 2025.

Carey started the meet with 9.925 on uneven bars and then took the vault and balance beam titles with 9.975. She won the floor title with a score of 9.950 to round off her ninth all-around title in 39.825, the highest all-around score of the season.

The 24-year-old is ranked No.1 in the all-around discipline in the nation with an average score of 39.694, as well as the balance beam with an average score of 9.956. She is eighth in the floor exercise and uneven bars rankings and 10th in the vault category.

The two-time Olympic champion was nominated for the AAI Award last week, and given her dominance this season, she will be one of the favorites to win it.

"Everyone’s watching 👀. Jade Carey has been nominated for the AAI Award!," Oregon State Beavers announced on their Instagram handle.

Carey joined Oregon State in 2022 and is in her final season with the Beavers. She has won five NCAA medals so far, but a gold is missing from her resume, and she would be eager to win it at the 2025 NCAA Championships next month.

"What we do is really special" - Jade Carey on her hope for women's gymnastics

Jade Carey during the Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty

At 24, Jade Carey is one of the most decorated American Olympic and college gymnasts. The 24-year-old was recently featured in a special coverage by POPSUGAR that discussed the poignant issue of women in sports and called for recognition for women's sports.

"The recognition that we all deserve. I think it's definitely come a long way, but female athletes are truly some of the most incredible people and have so many inspiring stories that I think a lot of people can learn from. Highlighting them more, getting their stories out there, and giving them the recognition that they deserve and work so hard for. What we do is really special," she said.

Jade Carey made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the floor exercise title ahead of Italy's Vanessa Ferrari. She was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also won a bronze medal in the vault finals. The 24-year-old also has seven world championship medals to her name, including three gold medals.

