Jade Carey joins Oregon State Beavers in paying tribute to teammate Carley Beeman

American gymnast Jade Carey recently joined the Oregon Beavers and paid tribute to her collegiate teammate, Carley Beeman. The latter has been associated with the Beavers program since 2022, and is in her final collegiate season.

Across her collegiate career, Beeman mostly competed on uneven bars and has a best score of 9.850, which she achieved eight times. Besides, this Beeman was part of the 2023 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll and was the 2022 WCGA All-American scholar.

As Beeman's time at the University is approaching its conclusion, the Oregon State Gymnastics' Instagram handle shared a post on March 8 to thank Carley Beeman for the work she has put in during these years at the program.

"Being a part of OSU gymnastics has given me the chance to be part of something bigger than myself" Beeman expressed gratitude about her time at Oregon Beavers. Thank you, CC, for everything these past four years," the post was captioned.

Jade Carey reshared this post on her Instagram story and remarked:

"CC"

Screenshot of Carey's Instagram story feat teammate Carley Beeman (Image via: Carey's Instagram)

Similar to Beeman, Jade Carey is also in her final year at the Oregon Beavers and recently earned a prestigious nomination for the AAI Award.

Jade Carey opens up about her time in collegiate gymnastics after last season's Olympic success

Carey competing for Oregon State Beavers during a meet against the Stanford Cardinals (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently opened up about her experience of competing in collegiate meets for Oregon Beavers after the success she tasted at the elite level last season. Carey said that she is now free to just work on her collegiate meets, unlike last season, where she competed in both collegiate and elite circuits.

Additionally, she also mentioned that in the practice sessions of her college, she can work on new skills and routines, which is a fun challenge. She said (via People):

"I've been able to just focus on college gymnastics this year, which has been a lot easier on my mind and my body. I've been able to really just be present in every single moment and enjoy the process. Even in the gym, I've been able to learn some new skills that I didn't really have time to play with before and try competing [with] them in college. So it's been a fun challenge to try to do new things and also make them perfect because that's what college is all about."

Jade Carey is among the few collegiate gymnasts who have achieved a perfect score in all four apparatuses and has also won Pac-12 Conference's Gymnast of the Week nine times in her career.

