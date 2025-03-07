Oregon State Beavers' Jade Carey shares glimpse of ‘night time recovery’ ahead of team's meet against San Jose State gymnastics

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey shared a glimpse of herself undergoing nighttime recovery ahead of her collegiate team Oregon State Beavers’ gymnastics clash against San Jose State. This will be an away meet for the Beavers, with the teams set to square off in California on March 9.

Carey, who is in her final year of collegiate competition, has been brilliant for the Oregon State Beavers, narrowly missing out on perfect 10s on multiple occasions this season.

Ahead of her final few competitions for the Beavers, Carey shared a glimpse of herself wearing Normatec boots by Hyperice, a tool that speeds up recovery, on her Instagram story. She captioned it, writing:

“Night time recovery 💤🫡”

Screenshot of Carey’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ jadecarey

Following her impressive performance for the program, Carey has also been nominated for the AAI Award, an award which is given to the most outstanding senior gymnast at the collegiate level.

The 24-year-old has been named a finalist for the award alongside prominent collegiate gymnasts such as Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Leanne Wong (Florida), and Grace McCallum (Utah), among others.

With her impressive season, she is a strong contender for the prestigious honor. Last year, the NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant from the LSU Tigers won the award.

Jade Carey shares how college gymnastics feels easier on her body and mind

Jade Carey during a meet against the Auburn Tigers on January 24, 2025 (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Jade Carey reflected on how college gymnastics feels easier both mentally and physically during an interview with PEOPLE. After her intense preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics and successful campaign at the Games, Carey has completely shifted her focus to collegiate gymnastics.

In the interview, she shared how returning to college has been for her, stating:

“I've been able to just focus on college gymnastics this year, which has been a lot easier on my mind and my body. I've been able to really just be present in every single moment and enjoy the process. Even in the gym, I've been able to learn some new skills that I didn't really have time to play with before and try competing [with] them in college,” she told PEOPLE.

She further shared that it has been "fun" to try new things and excel at these skills as college is all about learning. The interview was conducted after she and her USA teammate Jordan Chiles were honored with their own Barbie figures to celebrate friendship on International Women's Day.

