Oregon State Beavers' Jade Carey nominated for major collegiate award amid dominant NCAA season

Jade Carey has been at her dominant best this season and deservedly has been nominated for one of the most prestigious collegiate gymnastics awards. The Oregon State University gymnast is ranked No.1 nationally in the all-around exercise.

Carey has won eight consecutive all-around titles this season and holds the record for most 39-plus all-around scores in OSU history. While the Beavers haven't been able to support Carey much and rank 11th nationally, she has maintained her spot as the No.1 ranked all-around gymnast for over a month now.

As the regular collegiate gymnastics season comes to a close, the Olympic champion has now been nominated for the 2025 AAI award.

"Everyone’s watching 👀. Jade Carey has been nominated for the AAI Award!," Oregon State Beavers announced on their Instagram handle.

Jade Carey is in her final season with the Beavers, having made her collegiate debut in January 2022. She won a silver medal on uneven bars as a rookie and finished fourth in the all-around exercise at the NCAA Championships the same year.

The 24-year-old won another silver medal on the balance beam the following season and finished the season with seven perfect 10.0s.

At the 2024 NCAA Championships, she won silver medals in the all-around and floor exercise competitions and a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Jade Carey reveals what she would like to be remembered for at Oregon State Gymnastics

Jade Carey during the Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty

Jade Carey is arguably the greatest gymnast to represent Oregon State Gymnastics and has brought several laurels to the program with over 100 event titles to her name. However, medals are not what she would like her legacy to be with the Beavers.

"I just wanna be remembered for, kind of like I said, the person that I am, not only the gymnast and the athlete that I have been, but what kind of person I was, what kind of teammate I was. And the leader that I was and I wanted to be able to help and inspire the younger generation to not be so hard on themselves and not have the only thing that matters in their life be sports," she said (via kval.com).

Carey is approaching the final few weeks of her time with Oregon State and is focused on enjoying it to the fullest. However, the two-time Olympic champion is yet to win a national title and would be eager to sign off with at least one later this month at the NCAA Championships.

