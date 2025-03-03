Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey shares glimpses of her interaction with young gymnasts at Precious Treasures Invitational

American gymnast Jade Carey recently shared glimpses of her time with her young fans amid her collegiate season with the Oregon Beavers. This comes ahead of the team's clashes against San Jose and Air Force on March 9 and 15, respectively.

During this 2025 season, Carey spent some time at the Precious Treasures Invitational (which took place between Feb 27 and March 2), where she spent some time with the young children.

Carey took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the young gymnasts of various clubs and institutions. In the pictures, Carey can be seen wearing a gray hoodie and an all-blue outfit.

Screengrab of Jade Carey's Instagram story (@jadecarey)

Screengrab of Jade Carey's Instagram story (@jadecarey)

Carey last competed for the Beavers during the Metroplex Challenge, where she performed impressively and finished with an all-around score of 39.675 and also managed to meet her national teammate, Joscelyn Roberson. After this meet, Carey was absent from the lineup for the Stanford collegiate quad meet.

Jade Carey sheds light on her plans for the upcoming years of her gymnastics career

Jade Carey of the United States of America during the all-around finals on the sixth day of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently opened up about her plans regarding the upcoming years of her gymnastics career, especially after the conclusion of her Oregon Beavers stint.

In an interview, Carey shared that she has not decided about her future after her time with Oregon Beavers, but she wants to be involved with the sport. The Arizona native also mentioned the growth of women's sports in recent times and said that she wants to be a part of this process in the future. She said (via KVAL):

"I have no idea, honestly. I feel like I haven't had a whole lot of time to think about what I wanna do exactly, but I do know that I'm gonna wanna be involved with sports in some capacity, especially female sports. I feel like female sports have grown so much, and just continuing to elevate them and be a platform for them is something that I wanna do."

Carey has contributed immensely to the Beavers' gymnastics program and has been nominated for the Honda Award three times in her career. In 2023, the 24-year-old also bagged the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year award.

