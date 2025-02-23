Jade Carey gets 100% real on her next step after collegiate gymnastics

Olympic champion gymnast Jade Carey is currently in her final season as a collegiate gymnast for the Oregon State Beavers. The 24-year-old opened up on her aspirations after the collegiate gymnastics.

Ad

In a conversation with the YouTube channel KATU News, Carey spoke about her future plans,

"I have no idea, honestly. I feel like I haven't a whole lot of time to think about what I want to do exactly. But I do know that I'm gonna be involved with sports in some capacity, um especially female sports." [1:43 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Carey recently won her seventh all-around title at the quad meet held at the University of Denver. She performed a brilliant beam routine which was appreciated by most of the netizens on social media. Thanks to her performance, the Oregon State Beavers acquired the second position at the quad meet.

However, her overall average stood at 9.975, which caused an outrage on both Instagram and the rest of social media. Several social media users expressed their frustration on Carey not being awarded the 'perfect 10'.

Ad

Jade Carey had committed herself to the Oregon State University for collegiate gymnastics in 2018-19 season. However, it wasn't until after the Tokyo Olympics that the gymnast actually competed for the Oregon State Beavers.

Jade Carey on her routine before gymnastics competitions

Jade Carey on her routine before the gymnastics competitions [Image Source : Getty]

Jade Carey wants to ensure a grand closure to her collegiate gymnastics career. A month before the Paris Olympics, the American gymnast gave her insight into her routine before any gymnastics meet. In her conversation with the Elle magazine, Carey said,

Ad

“The night before, I like to have steak for dinner. I don’t really know how that started or why that became a thing, but it’s a thing now. The morning of competitions, I like to relax, be chill, maybe go on a short walk to get my body moving and my mind elsewhere.”

Ad

Carey further added,

"We typically compete at night, so we’re waiting all day long when you just want to get up and go. Watching TV, going for a walk, listening to music—literally doing anything that makes me not think about gymnastics.”

Jade Carey had a near perfect season in 2024. Apart from contributing to the team all-around gold medal, the 24-year-old gymnast also won an individual bronze medal in the vault event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback