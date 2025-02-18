"How in the world is this not a 10?" - Fans react to Jade Carey's balance beam routine in quad meet at Denver 

Jade Carey recently won her seventh all-around title as the Oregon State Gymnastics team stood second at the quad meet held in the University of Denver. The Oregon State earned a total of 196.950 points overall.

The Olympic gold medalist got an astounding total of 9.975, that included a brilliant performance on the balance beam. However, she wasn't awarded a perfect 10 for her act, which surprised many of her fans, who took to Instagram to express their indignation at the same.

One fan commented on the situation, stating:

"I don’t see any reason why that wasn’t a perfect 10! It was so beautiful and perfect!🥰🙌🧡🖤🦫🎉"

Another user chimed in,

"How in the world this is not a 10? Once again, we all know she was perfect"

Screengrabs of fan comments on Jade Carey's performance [Image Source : Oregon State Gymnastics' Instagram]

One user couldn't help but mention,

"Lightest feet! Such a grateful beam routine worthy of all the 10’s!"

A user expressed her frustration as she commented,

"We all know this was actually like her 4th 10 on beam. I'm gonna start going to the meets to troll judges."

Jade Carey and the Oregon State team would return to action at Fort Worth in Texas. They will be competing against the likes of Arizona, Arkansas, Southeast Missouri state teams at the Metroplex Challenge scheduled to take place next weekend.

Jade Carey on NCAA circuit reviving her passion for gymnastics

Jade Carey after winning the bronze medal in vault at Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Jade Carey committed herself to collegiate gymnastics with Oregon State way back in 2018. In an interview to Olympics.com in late 2024, the 24-year-old opened up about how the collegiate gymnastics circuit helped in reigniting her passion for the sport.

“I think [NCAA] really made me fall back in love with gymnastics,” Carey mentioned. “Tokyo was obviously really awesome for me, but also really hard at the same time."

"Going to college brought me out of my shell more, gave me a little bit more confidence. It just made me love gymnastics and realize I had more to give," she further added.

Jade Carey added two more Olympic medals to her collection with her performance at the quadrennial event in Paris. Apart from contributing to the team all-around gold medal, the 24-year-old gymnast also won an individual bronze medal in the vault event, where Simone Biles won the gold medal.

